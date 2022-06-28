I've processed more emotions, won more arguments and probably (unknowingly) tasted more tap water in the shower, than I've done in life, in general. That (hopefully) goes the same for a lot of people. I mean, we're relaxed, and we're alone with our thoughts, which is a hard-to-find combination.

And, the versatility of shower thoughts range from random trivia, past arguments, funny facts and at times, existential crisis.

A Twitter account that goes by the username TheWeirdWorld, does exactly that. It tweets about all possible shower thoughts, and reading them feels weirdly nice. Clearly shower thoughts make more sense than the real world.

Showers are weird af, before you get in you’re too lazy to get in but after you’re there you unknowingly spend an hour doing nothing sitting or standing as hot steamy water pours down on your back. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) June 19, 2022

It's like the aftermath of day-drinking and a relaxing shower is the same.

If there’s watermelon shouldn’t there be earthmelon, firemelon, and airmelon. The elemelons — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) June 2, 2022

Grape-flavored things taste more like purple than actual grape. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) May 22, 2022

There's no better place to over-analyze texts and discuss it out loud, with ourselves.

Okay sounds happier than ok. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) May 9, 2022

And it's not like we do weird things for fun, it's all for the greater good - verifying facts. No, I don't drink shower water.

When you bite your tongue by mistake it really hurts but if you bite it on purpose it doesn't. Also, you just bit your tongue. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) May 6, 2022

Water's flavor is its temperature. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) February 26, 2022

Orange is the only color to have a confirmed taste, texture, and scent. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) December 19, 2021

We even LET ourselves consider ideas that don't make sense. Is showering the answer to world peace?

If the Earth is flat, maybe the dinosaurs live on the other side and we keep digging up their dead and buried. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) December 11, 2021

Vampires are just human-sized mosquitos. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) October 20, 2021

If only we had a Shaka Laka Boom Boom pencil that could draw concepts, and not just things.

It'd be great if your body could store sleep hours, like sleep for 16 hours, then you could stay up for two days without getting tired. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) October 11, 2021

Periods are inconvenient. We should be like turtles: one day a year we go to the beach and drop off our eggs, then everyone goes for margaritas. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) September 29, 2021

It's more than just winning fake arguments.

'Noted' is the corporate version of 'Whatever'. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) September 18, 2021

Social media was clearly a mistake. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) May 29, 2022

Shower thoughts are underrated.