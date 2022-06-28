I've processed more emotions, won more arguments and probably (unknowingly) tasted more tap water in the shower, than I've done in life, in general. That (hopefully) goes the same for a lot of people. I mean, we're relaxed, and we're alone with our thoughts, which is a hard-to-find combination. 

And, the versatility of shower thoughts range from random trivia, past arguments, funny facts and at times, existential crisis. 

A Twitter account that goes by the username TheWeirdWorld, does exactly that. It tweets about all possible shower thoughts, and reading them feels weirdly nice. Clearly shower thoughts make more sense than the real world.

It's like the aftermath of day-drinking and a relaxing shower is the same. 

There's no better place to over-analyze texts and discuss it out loud, with ourselves. 

And it's not like we do weird things for fun, it's all for the greater good - verifying facts. No, I don't drink shower water. 

We even LET ourselves consider ideas that don't make sense. Is showering the answer to world peace?

If only we had a Shaka Laka Boom Boom pencil that could draw concepts, and not just things.

It's more than just winning fake arguments. 

Shower thoughts are underrated. 