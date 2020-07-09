The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the academic calendar as CBSE recently decided to cut down 30% of the total syllabus for classes 9 to12.

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

Twitterati and CBSE students comprehended and coped with the news of reduced syllabus by resorting to what they do best, turn desi Twitter into a meme generator:

#CBSE

Toppers when they realise they have to study 70% of total syllabus pic.twitter.com/Sw7eK8VKBl — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 7, 2020

Federalism, secularism among chapters dropped from #CBSE school courses to reduce the academic burden on students this year.



DEMOCRACY: pic.twitter.com/5JzbIo1W13 — KANHAIYA KUMAR JHA (@jhamithan) July 8, 2020

Topper after knowing that #CBSE has reduced the syllabus which they studied in the lockdown



Le topper pic.twitter.com/vXT4ut1uf0 — Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 7, 2020

*#CBSE reduces the syllabus for its students*



Me to my college : pic.twitter.com/AmeI2FCZLt — Meme_waali_didi (@meme_waali_didi) July 7, 2020

#CBSE to cut syllabus for the current academic year pic.twitter.com/M6zNEZExjZ — Sir_FoD 💙🌻🤍 (@beingGyan) July 7, 2020

Students - The syllabus will be cut. We'll graduate peacefully and have good lives. #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vfWJJdnmhj — Sejal Mehra (@SejalMehra1) July 9, 2020

#CBSE

90s kids after Jee/Neet postponed, 10th/12th exams cancelled and now 30% cbse syllabus reduce pic.twitter.com/gnUb2i21n4 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE announced cut down on syllabus



Meanwhile backbenchers to #CBSE : pic.twitter.com/OaklNVhwH8 — P A R T H (@iamparthrao) July 7, 2020

#CBSE reduced 30% of the syllabus for this academic session .

Le students be like : pic.twitter.com/RLNkZ6GV2B — 🇮🇳Aastha Singh🇮🇳 (@aastha_singh39) July 7, 2020

#CBSE reduced syllabus...



Le * Topper to Backbenchers - pic.twitter.com/0uZZ3lVL36 — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE removed 30% syllabus of class 9 to 12 class



Le removed topics to NCERT~: pic.twitter.com/fxLHiw0oiZ — The hahaha guy (@the_hahaha_guy) July 8, 2020

#CBSE reduce sallybus

Toppers are shouting



Meanwhile me to toppers - pic.twitter.com/WjfLHJ76Pp — Nikhil Mishra ✍️ (@niks__712) July 7, 2020

#CBSE reduces syllabus for academic year 2020-2021

Meanwhile students of 2019-2020: pic.twitter.com/GXHbDmkbiW — arey! PRINCE (@Pita_shri) July 7, 2020

#CBSE cuts Class XII syllabus.



Le backbenchers who are not satisfied with this syllabus cut & want more. pic.twitter.com/9ifMaX5Wri — Rohan singh (@Back__bencher_) July 8, 2020

#cbse reduced 30% syllabus from this yr..

.

.

Toppers who already revised their whole syllabus: pic.twitter.com/uXPWfuimLz — Sheetal Koli (@SheetalKoli12) July 8, 2020

#CBSE announced cut down on syllabus from this batch



Meanwhile backbenchers to #CBSE : pic.twitter.com/DKCVyQiZ7l — *GENERALWICKED HMP* (@akamanishdhawal) July 7, 2020

*#CBSE reduced syllabus*

Toppers, who already revised full syllabus 2 times, reading this news: pic.twitter.com/EhZqwNrsHH — ♛𝙈𝙍. 𝙈𝙀𝙈𝙀 𝙒𝘼𝙇𝘼™🇮🇳 (@mr_memewala_) July 7, 2020

#CBSE

CBSE might reduce syllabus by one-third for classes 10 and 12 for next academic year due to Covid-19..

*Le previous year batch: pic.twitter.com/KBIbwXjvrs — Shubham Mohapatra | शुभम महापात्रा (@SM__TWEET) July 7, 2020

#CBSE finally reduces the academic syllabus



Meanwhile the backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/ATAT4HF03l — Vidhi Vyas (@VidhiVyas17) July 7, 2020

All the best, class of 2021.