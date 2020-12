So, if you had to describe this entire year in just one word what would be the first word that'll cross your mind? Well, we're presuming there will be a lot of very dark terms and cuss words in the mix.

So, Twitter's official handle literally asked its followers to describe the year 2020 in one word and the replies are truly epic.

2020 in one word — Twitter (@Twitter) December 3, 2020

From brands like Netflix to Microsoft to even F&B brands, every known brand killed it in their own creative way.

Ctrl + Z — Adobe (@Adobe) December 3, 2020

404 — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) December 3, 2020

DELETE — Windows (@Windows) December 3, 2020

Unstable — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 3, 2020

Unsubscribe — YouTube (@YouTube) December 3, 2020

Gulag — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 3, 2020

Unsend — Messenger (@messenger) December 4, 2020

2020 — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) December 3, 2020

Edit — Grammarly (@Grammarly) December 3, 2020

(br)EWWW! — Bira 91 (@bira91) December 7, 2020

01110011 01101011 01101001 01110000 — IBM (@IBM) December 3, 2020

But hey, netizens too had their fair share of very out-of-the-box replies.

shitwasass — Corn 🌟 (@snootid) December 3, 2020

1984 — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) December 3, 2020

Winearitas. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 4, 2020

Punctured — RaceRoom (@raceroom) December 7, 2020

Serendipitous — Jesse | MoneySMAT (@JesseOguns) December 7, 2020

Co-defendant 🐮 — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) December 4, 2020

Dynamite — Alejandro Vigilante ᴮᴱ (@VigilanteArtist) December 4, 2020

Let's just say we couldn't agree with this anymore.