You know what's the worst thing about breakups, a lot of times, we don't really know why things ended.
From "it's not you, it's me" to "you deserve better", Twitter is yet back again with another trend called #BestBreakUpLines, and honestly, some of them are so relatable.
Breakups can be tough. But the responses here are just lit. Make sure you read each one because this won't hurt you.
I know i am not good for you, You deserve someone way better than me :")#BestBreakUpLines— Atharv karajgi (@atharv_karajgi) October 20, 2021
I love you but we have no future :P#BestBreakUpLines— Roopa pant (@roopa_pant) October 20, 2021
A Relationship Shouldn't Be This Difficult.” ...— 👽 (@ifeelstopid) October 20, 2021
You are perfect in every way,just not for me #BestBreakUpLines— Anshu (@anshu_ke) October 20, 2021
I also love u but.......... #BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/EaswT9WlGW— Shivam dhakre (@ShivamDhakre) October 20, 2021
She : I want you to cancel my subscription in your life.— Janhavi :) (@Janhavi_Pandey1) October 20, 2021
He : Why ?
She : I am done with your issues.#BestBreakUpLines
It's just not you anymore, the one I fell in love with#BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/S6u2vLeMzs— VaishnEvi (@trivedibachegi) October 20, 2021
Will you marry me? #BestBreakUpLines— Vinay Pande (@iamvinaypande) October 20, 2021
You don’t deserve me. 😪#BestBreakUpLines https://t.co/bdGSgxerl1— Tej (@hotcupespresso) October 20, 2021
I am breaking up with you #BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/lsqYD5O4lB— An Indian Like You (@MrAmbiDexter_) October 20, 2021
I fell for the person when We first met.. Not this one.... #BestBreakUpLines— Amar_23 (@Parteyyyy_5) October 20, 2021
Me Her pic.twitter.com/9Jmsv7uqGV
"agar kismat saath degi to zuroor ek honge...till then lemme focus on my career, kal paper h" 😂😂#BestBreakUpLines— ayra (@ayraaxxx) October 20, 2021
I need to focus on my career. #BestBreakUpLines— Neha Agarwal (@Neha_agarwalll) October 20, 2021
It's not you, it's the algorithm. #BestBreakUpLines— Don't Be Content (@DontBeContent) October 20, 2021
I Love you. But, as a friend.#BestBreakUpLines https://t.co/4OpvIbKFCh— Gravity (@Gravitysays) October 20, 2021
You are too good for me!! 😉😉— PRIYANKA 🇮🇳🙏 (@prankya) October 20, 2021
Mine is simple & effective😌 pic.twitter.com/Ne2j3UTDS9
I have compromised a lot on my self respect. No more. #BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/uJqlDwCJPk— Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) October 20, 2021
“I Don’t Think We Bring Out The Best In Each Other.”#BestBreakUpLines— Anas Khan (@Annaskhann) October 20, 2021
"Hey, I think it is time we take our relationship to the previous level"#BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/upjCEYJF8j— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 20, 2021
Congratulations, and Take Care#BestBreakUpLines— Harshit patel (@Harshit67575077) October 20, 2021
I like your friend more!#BestBreakUpLines— Gian (@giangodatakeshi) October 20, 2021
We'll meet again if it's written in our destiny.#BestBreakUpLines— Yuktaa (@_yuktaaa__) October 20, 2021
"Nobody wanna see us Together"#BestBreakUpLines— Ͳհҽɀටའའට (@TheZgangs) October 20, 2021
I think i need some time before taking a big step#BestBreakUpLines— ayra (@ayraaxxx) October 20, 2021
It's not working anymore but we'll always be friends for lifetime..!!#BestBreakupLines— Janhavi :) (@Janhavi_Pandey1) October 20, 2021
She : Where are you not talking to me all day?? 💔😭— Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) October 20, 2021
He : I’m sorry, I was at funeral.
She : wtf, who died?
He : My feelings for you.#BestBreakUpLines
Remember the times when We were friends.. We used to have so much fun.. Relationship k baad I'm not feeling it anymore.— Amar_23 (@Parteyyyy_5) October 20, 2021
*Me who just spent f*ckin 25k on Her birthday last week*#BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/71zxkBNudt
shaddi ka season is near sab break up kar rahein hain #BestBreakUpLines— ً (@baekchod) October 20, 2021
Tumne apne insta bio me "cake murder" likha hai#BestBreakUpLines @TrendBullls— Satyam Soni (@satyampsoni) October 20, 2021
Most of the #BestBreakUpLines aren't even things you'd say while breaking up with someone. Tells a lot about how most of the people using it have wither never been in a relationship or just using some random hashtag for more impressions.— Aniket (@QuieterMe) October 20, 2021
You have everything I am looking for but mummy ko "Sarkari Naukri" vala ladka chahiye..!! #BestBreakupLines— Janhavi :) (@Janhavi_Pandey1) October 20, 2021
“Sorry but Dad wants me to marry someone with a Government job” #BestBreakUpLines— FAANGPath (@FAANGPath) October 20, 2021
I know it was painful. But look, here you are now reading the best breakup lines.