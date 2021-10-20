You know what's the worst thing about breakups, a lot of times, we don't really know why things ended.

From "it's not you, it's me" to "you deserve better", Twitter is yet back again with another trend called #BestBreakUpLines, and honestly, some of them are so relatable.



Breakups can be tough. But the responses here are just lit. Make sure you read each one because this won't hurt you.

I know i am not good for you, You deserve someone way better than me :")#BestBreakUpLines — Atharv karajgi (@atharv_karajgi) October 20, 2021

I love you but we have no future :P#BestBreakUpLines — Roopa pant (@roopa_pant) October 20, 2021

You are perfect in every way,just not for me #BestBreakUpLines — Anshu (@anshu_ke) October 20, 2021

She : I want you to cancel my subscription in your life.



He : Why ?



She : I am done with your issues.#BestBreakUpLines — Janhavi :) (@Janhavi_Pandey1) October 20, 2021

It's just not you anymore, the one I fell in love with#BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/S6u2vLeMzs — VaishnEvi (@trivedibachegi) October 20, 2021

Will you marry me? #BestBreakUpLines — Vinay Pande (@iamvinaypande) October 20, 2021

I am breaking up with you #BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/lsqYD5O4lB — An Indian Like You (@MrAmbiDexter_) October 20, 2021

I fell for the person when We first met.. Not this one.... #BestBreakUpLines

Me Her pic.twitter.com/9Jmsv7uqGV — Amar_23 (@Parteyyyy_5) October 20, 2021

"agar kismat saath degi to zuroor ek honge...till then lemme focus on my career, kal paper h" 😂😂#BestBreakUpLines — ayra (@ayraaxxx) October 20, 2021

I need to focus on my career. #BestBreakUpLines — Neha Agarwal (@Neha_agarwalll) October 20, 2021

You are too good for me!! 😉😉



#BestBreakUpLines — PRIYANKA 🇮🇳🙏 (@prankya) October 20, 2021

I have compromised a lot on my self respect. No more. #BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/uJqlDwCJPk — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) October 20, 2021

“I Don’t Think We Bring Out The Best In Each Other.”#BestBreakUpLines — Anas Khan (@Annaskhann) October 20, 2021

"Hey, I think it is time we take our relationship to the previous level"#BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/upjCEYJF8j — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 20, 2021

Congratulations, and Take Care#BestBreakUpLines — Harshit patel (@Harshit67575077) October 20, 2021

I like your friend more!#BestBreakUpLines — Gian (@giangodatakeshi) October 20, 2021

I think i need some time before taking a big step#BestBreakUpLines — ayra (@ayraaxxx) October 20, 2021

It's not working anymore but we'll always be friends for lifetime..!!#BestBreakupLines — Janhavi :) (@Janhavi_Pandey1) October 20, 2021

She : Where are you not talking to me all day?? 💔😭



He : I’m sorry, I was at funeral.



She : wtf, who died?



He : My feelings for you.#BestBreakUpLines — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) October 20, 2021

Remember the times when We were friends.. We used to have so much fun.. Relationship k baad I'm not feeling it anymore.



*Me who just spent f*ckin 25k on Her birthday last week*#BestBreakUpLines pic.twitter.com/71zxkBNudt — Amar_23 (@Parteyyyy_5) October 20, 2021

shaddi ka season is near sab break up kar rahein hain #BestBreakUpLines — ً (@baekchod) October 20, 2021

Tumne apne insta bio me "cake murder" likha hai#BestBreakUpLines @TrendBullls — Satyam Soni (@satyampsoni) October 20, 2021

Most of the #BestBreakUpLines aren't even things you'd say while breaking up with someone. Tells a lot about how most of the people using it have wither never been in a relationship or just using some random hashtag for more impressions. — Aniket (@QuieterMe) October 20, 2021

You have everything I am looking for but mummy ko "Sarkari Naukri" vala ladka chahiye..!! #BestBreakupLines — Janhavi :) (@Janhavi_Pandey1) October 20, 2021

“Sorry but Dad wants me to marry someone with a Government job” #BestBreakUpLines — FAANGPath (@FAANGPath) October 20, 2021

I know it was painful. But look, here you are now reading the best breakup lines.