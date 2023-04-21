If you are on Twitter, then you must have noticed a big change on the micro-blogging platform today. Yes, those blue ticks are GONE, thanks to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Well, not for everyone, but for those who haven’t paid for subscriptions to have verified badges. Surprisingly, there are few netizens who still have blue ticks, despite not paying $8 per month for its subscriptions.

Source: Representational image

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Gandhi have lost blue tick badges on Twitter.

Twitter on Thursday removed legacy #BlueTick, resulting in several celebrities and politicians losing their verification checkmark on the platform. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Rahul Gandhi were among those who lost their blue ticks on Twitter.

😲 pic.twitter.com/BxDBKQSR6Q — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) April 21, 2023

Here are 15 memes that will make you laugh out loud.

Cricketers and Bollywood celebrities after losing their legacy #BlueTick to Elon musk : pic.twitter.com/h2Whaoyltk — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 21, 2023

Elon Musk to Legacy Blue Tick holders. pic.twitter.com/vAye38BWGb — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Elon Musk after Removing Blue tick from Celeb’s Account:pic.twitter.com/fLMlYxsJDB — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) April 20, 2023

Main un celebs se jinke paas blue tick tha pic.twitter.com/E9J3x82WzW — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Elon musk after removing Blue Tick pic.twitter.com/TARavYAUKF — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) April 21, 2023

Blue tick on verified accounts be like pic.twitter.com/TYXpKN10Cg — AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) April 21, 2023

Elon musk after removing all celebrities blue tick and expecting them to buy it pic.twitter.com/gelBeEloHb — SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) April 20, 2023

our blue tick right now: pic.twitter.com/9Y18T7ML4Z — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) April 20, 2023

*Me trying to find celebrities account on twitter after removing blue tick* pic.twitter.com/DBkGp56SM0 — Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) April 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT *celebrities lost their blue tick*

Everyone on twitter : pic.twitter.com/DFYtAd4YCp — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 21, 2023

Elon Musk now will earn from celebrities as well for the blue tick 😂😭. pic.twitter.com/7dbsVzZnTi — 𝓙. (@ektara03_) April 21, 2023

*Elon Musk remove celebrities blue tick*

Elon Musk watching celeb fans crying for blue tick:- pic.twitter.com/r8c2B5ZZe9 — Pulkit (@PulkitK107) April 21, 2023

It all happens in Elon Musk’s world.