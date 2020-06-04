So, anyone who watches or has ever watched cartoons that are trending nowadays, they'd be well aware of the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur.

And when it comes to Dholakpur, it will be a crime if you wouldn't talk about the popular kid of this kingdom - Chhota Bheem. This laddoo eating animated character is suddenly trending on Twitter and this time it's for all the wrong reasons.

Apparently, Chhota Bheem is getting married but it's not with his long time best friend and love interest Chutki. He's marrying the kingdom's Rajkumari Indumati.

Now, Twitter has errupted with the hashtag #JusticeForChutki and calling out dhokebaaz Bheem for his wrong doing.

Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end.



What were u doing the whole time wid chutki?



Celebrating Christmas?



Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times!



Why makers why have u done this?



Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati

Man I hated chhota Bheem from the very start , I knew he was a player , a true fuckboi !

Chose Indumati over Chutki ...

This isn't some joke anymore.