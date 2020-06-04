So, anyone who watches or has ever watched cartoons that are trending nowadays, they'd be well aware of the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur.
And when it comes to Dholakpur, it will be a crime if you wouldn't talk about the popular kid of this kingdom - Chhota Bheem. This laddoo eating animated character is suddenly trending on Twitter and this time it's for all the wrong reasons.
Apparently, Chhota Bheem is getting married but it's not with his long time best friend and love interest Chutki. He's marrying the kingdom's Rajkumari Indumati.
Now, Twitter has errupted with the hashtag #JusticeForChutki and calling out dhokebaaz Bheem for his wrong doing.
#JusticeForChutki— kaaraj wadhwa (@KaarajWadhwa) June 3, 2020
After watching bheem and indumati together 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lxT24qECWR
Once a Cheater always a Cheater. Chutki we stand by you 💪 Bheem Is a Gold Digger....Ladoo ky paisy wapas de saale* 😂#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/8QZ6ahBCzJ— Hijab_Zahra (@Hijabezahra6) June 3, 2020
chota bheem married induvati and not chutki? He was a gold digger who fell for someone else while he used to eat all ladoos that chutki had. I can’t tolerate this😠😠😠😠 RT for visibility. #JusticeForChutki #ChotaBheem— kinda joey (@Sahilarioussss) June 3, 2020
We all want #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/O2CDeKctEX— Jaydev Mishra (@JaydevMishra16) June 4, 2020
Anyways chutki needs no man😎#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/kFry8dPu6M— JNK1🌼 (@IC0NICJENNIE) June 3, 2020
O bhaeee, this literally broke my heart, not even kidding 😭 #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/zvFnxsufzG— lara (@itslarayx) June 3, 2020
On today’s episode of men ain’t shit #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/R1FGZpMz3l— justknowm (@justknowm) June 3, 2020
#JusticeForChutki— Mohit Sethi (@mohit_sethi154) June 3, 2020
Chhota bheem after marrying indumati pic.twitter.com/XS6GizaGbq
Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end.— Team Rashami Desai (@PsychologistAsd) June 3, 2020
What were u doing the whole time wid chutki?
Celebrating Christmas?
Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times!
Chose money?#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XnX4KEn5Ys
#JusticeForChutki— Amrita✨ (@khayaliipulav) June 3, 2020
Wat is this behaviour bheem ? pic.twitter.com/qF35ktua5s
Why makers why have u done this?— KK❤ (@_Happy_soul__) June 3, 2020
Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati
The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals ♥ #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XtK0To3q4N
#JusticeForChutki— Hunny🍯 (@_Sugarr_Rush_) June 3, 2020
Bheem if this can't convince you then only RA-GA deserves Chutki... pic.twitter.com/NrnAjXcSPE
Man I hated chhota Bheem from the very start , I knew he was a player , a true fuckboi !— ✝︎ (@dilseharmy) June 3, 2020
Chose Indumati over Chutki ...
He abandoned chutki , he didn't even cared about her feelings , her ladoos #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/v4uEMDZMAZ
I support this trend, yesss😭😂#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/lPxj2plOe0— 𝑬𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒆 (@Qaafirana_) June 3, 2020
Why Bheem why...?? 😣😣😢😢#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/Xxd4OMzLMV— Sídhαrth Shuklα™♥️ (@Sid_ShuklaFC) June 3, 2020
They should have ended up together 😤 #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/dQbod55O34— Ria (@MonaDarlingx) June 3, 2020
This isn't some joke anymore.