There was women who drink, holi and even lollipops, Bhojpuri music has a knack of writing music about any and everything.

Their latest trend, unsurprisingly is coronavirus. The industry has decided to produce songs about the disease.

From Hello Kaun, Coronavirus? to Coronavirus Aail Ba, Non-veg Khana Nahin, Darling and then a bunch of other songs just titled Coronavirus. This section of cringe-pop has over 2M to 3.7M views on YouTube, per video!

Ek piece khao na, O mere shona. Tujhko pakad lega, virus corona.

- Non-veg Khana Nahin Darling

The lyrics range from Laya bimari coronavirus to Dorr se hi hoga ab romance. And while some are sexist, the others are downright racist.

Twitter can't help but call out the industry.

There's a Bhojpuri song called "Lehenga mein Corona Virus".



If you play it...the Virus will hear it and kill itself. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 4, 2020

#CoronaVirus and the “art” (using the word VERY loosely here) it is spawning. pic.twitter.com/UEv6RWTu5q — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 4, 2020

Corona Virus after seeing Bhojpuri Songs made on him: pic.twitter.com/TjYLjJOSds — Sanjeev Goyal (@sanjeev_goyal) March 11, 2020

Has anyone else noticed the new batch of #bhojpuri songs on Coronavirus?



Thank you @arpantulsyan!https://t.co/tghvOTI6sy — Oommen C. Kurian (@oommen) March 10, 2020

Don't believe how cringy it is? I dare you to listen to any one of these.

Do these songs aim at spreading awareness? Nobody really knows. But at least it'll get people to start washing their hands.