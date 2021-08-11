Sabyasachi, a desi favourite brand seems to have ticked off a lot of people with its new collection, which has nothing fresh to offer. The brand, which is amping up for the launch of its latest H&M collection gave us a sneak-peek on Instagram, and the internet honestly thinks we deserved better.

The Sabyasachi X H&M collection's first saree is something straight out of your grandma's cupboard - but not in a good way.

I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney pic.twitter.com/RWphJoNHGw — agila ulaga powerstar (@currdfriedrice) August 10, 2021

Twitter is pretty sure their Amma wears this saree - a staple in most Indian households, that should definitely not be priced at ₹9999. Who did you steal this design from? Every single shopkeeper in India?

This is the knock-off. My grannies wore this stuff all their lives and it was never expensive and the fabric was so good that we made quilts out of them later and we still have those. — Deepti Sharma (@cowbai) August 10, 2021

That's a cotton printed saree and almost every Bengali woman used to have at least half a dozen. They turn wonderfully soft with every wash, and later used to be stitched in kanthas or used as kitchen wipes. — Urmi (@urmisgr8) August 10, 2021

I've same saree in slightly different colour and at very reasonable rate. Now indian shopkeepers will sell the same stuff after raising the price and saying it's Sabyasachi dupe 😐.. though what's the contribution of designer here ...?? https://t.co/nHGoE4j3Mn — ell (@honeyviscous) August 10, 2021

Its giving me Sridevi from English Vinglish vibes pic.twitter.com/vLsT4lGX5B — Emi.ly (@Emi6289) August 11, 2021

That Sabyasachi is coming up with H&M collection saree at Rs.9999 adai that looks like Vaayil Cotton pudavai from Ambika Textiles da — kaapiccino (@kaapiccino) August 10, 2021

Not nly ur grandmother m sure all our grandmother had this print..😊



M sure this whole look cn b created under 1k.. — Dr.Asma Parekh🇮🇳 (@AsmaParekh) August 11, 2021

a whole collab with mf sabyasachi and they put a t-shirt with an ugly saree?? h&m will pay for their crimes https://t.co/XC930NK1lf — bepo (@sameehahaha) August 11, 2021

Someone at sabyasachi apparently. Even my laziest saree look would be so much better. Like my aunt literally wears such saris every damn day at home. — Pri_C. (@SilentSilver05) August 11, 2021

Sticking to the roots or lazy designing?