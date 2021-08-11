Sabyasachi, a desi favourite brand seems to have ticked off a lot of people with its new collection, which has nothing fresh to offer. The brand, which is amping up for the launch of its latest H&M collection gave us a sneak-peek on Instagram, and the internet honestly thinks we deserved better. 

The Sabyasachi X H&M collection's first saree is something straight out of your grandma's cupboard - but not in a good way. 

Twitter is pretty sure their Amma wears this saree - a staple in most Indian households, that should definitely not be priced at ₹9999. Who did you steal this design from? Every single shopkeeper in India? 

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

Sticking to the roots or lazy designing? 