Last night, Apple announced four new iPhones - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And we've got to admit, they all look a tad bit too familiar.
Of course, Twitter was quick to jump on the bandwagon and point out the similarities between the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 5. The memes have started pouring in:
How it started. How it’s going. #appleevent #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/2dsKCUAqQY— ZiqMan (@haziqaiman_) October 14, 2020
iPhone 12 me kuch toh different hai, according to the iPhone users- pic.twitter.com/vkK9hl7bPa— Mojo (@Singhlicious) October 14, 2020
Nothing. Just a picture of iphone 5 with iphone 12😐#AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/vdnl85R2wq— Taha (@Taha_Lanewala) October 14, 2020
iPhone 5....... the remix https://t.co/L9oUNWS0d8— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) October 13, 2020
*Xbox Series X, iPhone 12, and the PS5 all release within 2 weeks of each other*— Bushra (@BushraHashmi__) October 14, 2020
My bank account: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZIH9sBH4Qu
my iphone 12 came in the mail today, i love it 😍 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/54D6iG5Cpc— ali (@princ3ali) October 14, 2020
iPhone 12 box pic.twitter.com/KemntO3RqZ— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 14, 2020
Apple: will not include a wall charger with the new iPhones to reduce environment impact.— vim🍍 (@pinesofapple) October 14, 2020
Also Apple: ⬇️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/g4TgescsYe
iPhone 12 coming out soon, slow down pic.twitter.com/uIaOZUN4bp— leatherhead (@L3ATHERHEAD) October 14, 2020
iPhone 7 - no headphone jack— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 14, 2020
iPhone 12 - no charger, earphones
iPhone 15 - no phone, only an expensive box
Brb, checking if I can still buy an iPhone 5 from somewhere.