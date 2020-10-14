Last night, Apple announced four new iPhones - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And we've got to admit, they all look a tad bit too familiar.

Of course, Twitter was quick to jump on the bandwagon and point out the similarities between the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 5. The memes have started pouring in:

Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg — Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 me kuch toh different hai, according to the iPhone users- pic.twitter.com/vkK9hl7bPa — Mojo (@Singhlicious) October 14, 2020

iPhone 5....... the remix https://t.co/L9oUNWS0d8 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) October 13, 2020

Apple introduced iPhone 12: it's brand new finishing body



Also Apple: ctrl+c then ctrl+v from 5 series pic.twitter.com/cE1o9mvPuG — Dimas Soedarsono (@dimsoe_04) October 14, 2020

*Xbox Series X, iPhone 12, and the PS5 all release within 2 weeks of each other*



My bank account: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZIH9sBH4Qu — Bushra (@BushraHashmi__) October 14, 2020

my iphone 12 came in the mail today, i love it 😍 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/54D6iG5Cpc — ali (@princ3ali) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 box pic.twitter.com/KemntO3RqZ — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 14, 2020

Apple: will not include a wall charger with the new iPhones to reduce environment impact.



Also Apple: ⬇️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/g4TgescsYe — vim🍍 (@pinesofapple) October 14, 2020

£800 for the iPhone 12 that looks just like a iPhone 5, that shit better fly when I put it on airplane mode. pic.twitter.com/NRV9pPo5RO — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 coming out soon, slow down pic.twitter.com/uIaOZUN4bp — leatherhead (@L3ATHERHEAD) October 14, 2020

iPhone 7 - no headphone jack



iPhone 12 - no charger, earphones



iPhone 15 - no phone, only an expensive box — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 14, 2020

Me to all those who are planning to buy iphone 12: pic.twitter.com/hiEmioP7FV — Jagruti 💁💃 (@are_sararara) October 14, 2020

Brb, checking if I can still buy an iPhone 5 from somewhere.