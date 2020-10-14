Last night, Apple announced four new iPhones - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And we've got to admit, they all look a tad bit too familiar. 

Of course, Twitter was quick to jump on the bandwagon and point out the similarities between the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 5. The memes have started pouring in:

Brb, checking if I can still buy an iPhone 5 from somewhere. 