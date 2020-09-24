If you have been watching TV news (really?), you know Times Now anchor Navika Kumar loves reading WhatsApp chats of actors.

Case in point 1.

Case in point 2.

Now, this has led to an overwhelming fear in the minds of Indians. You know, what if Navika Kumar gets her hands on our conversations and starts reading them out on primetime news?

I, for one, have nothing to worry about. Because the only person who texts me is my mom and she just sends recipes of gravies that work for both chicken and paneer

But it is amusing to watch Navika do this day in and day out (amusing being the operative word) and the internet has a lot of opinions about it.

Navika, if you are reading my chats, can you please reply on the family group on my behalf? Mujhse nahin hota.