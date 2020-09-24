If you have been watching TV news (really?), you know Times Now anchor Navika Kumar loves reading WhatsApp chats of actors.

Case in point 1.

#Exclusive | Navika Kumar reveals the biggest name in the latest WhatsApp chat.

'D' in the drug chats with 'K' is Deepika Padukone. 'K' is Karishma who is the KWAN Talent Management Agency employee.



NCB sources to TIMES NOW.

Case in point 2.

WhatsApp Chat 2:



‘Chim, you back?’ Simone Khambatta (Rhea’s friend) to Rhea

‘Dude, Bubaneswar is the scene,’ Rhea to Simone

‘Best weed ever,’ Rhea to Simone.

Navika Kumar with details on India Upfront with Rahul Shivshankar.

Now, this has led to an overwhelming fear in the minds of Indians. You know, what if Navika Kumar gets her hands on our conversations and starts reading them out on primetime news?

I, for one, have nothing to worry about. Because the only person who texts me is my mom and she just sends recipes of gravies that work for both chicken and paneer.

But it is amusing to watch Navika do this day in and day out (amusing being the operative word) and the internet has a lot of opinions about it.

Navika Kumar is the only Journalist whose Journalism is based on Whatsapp msgs & Chats. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 23, 2020

Navika kumar reading personal chats of whatsapp users.



Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/EDzZdbOIJS — Sudhir Maurya (@_sharif_ladka_) September 24, 2020

The best joke of 2020 so far has been Navika kumar saying we cant show you the number coz we respect the person's privacy and then continue to read their entire whatsapp chat on the big screen — Pratikshit (@Pratikshit6) September 23, 2020

Today I Deleted All My Whatsapp Chats as I'am Worried Navika Kumar may Someday Disclose my Chats too🤪🤪 — Ruhi (@R1Ruhi) September 23, 2020

Navika’s probably going crazy reading my parents’ chats😭🙏🏽 — alisha (@ostrichised) September 24, 2020

i have lost an important whatsapp chat from the month of January this year..so how does it work? should i go to times now website or should i directly call navika? — raool (@rkgrahul) September 24, 2020

Navika Kumar after reading WhatsApp group chats pic.twitter.com/IvBsblkJY8 — Punit Kumar (@punitiism) September 24, 2020

I am addressing Navika in all my WhatsApp chats, just being polite. — Deepti Sharma (@cowbai) September 23, 2020

When is @WhatsApp going to add a third tick to our chats to indicate, 'Read by Navika'? — Krishnan Iyer (@KrishIy3r) September 24, 2020

Hi. Planning to change phones. Do I keep a Google Drive backup of my WhatsApp chats or will Navika do it for me? — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) September 23, 2020

Whoever you are I will read your whatsaap chat and tell everything to everyone - Navika — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) September 23, 2020

All whatsapp chats are group chats with Navika Kumar as the silent group member. — Aapki (@_aisikitaisi_) September 24, 2020

Navika, if you are reading my chats, can you please reply on the family group on my behalf? Mujhse nahin hota.