Who hasn't posted something stupid on social media after getting drunk? Turns out that is something we have in common with Desi celebrities. And this Twitter account has been compiling these drunk posts for perusal!
Selmon bhai's peak Twitter moments!
November 2, 2021
October 5, 2021
September 23, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan doing Hawwwwww at Priyanka Chopra's four letter word.
November 5, 2021
KRK spitting 2 rupaye ka facts as always.
October 24, 2021
Just some average Sehwag tweets.
October 12, 2021
September 28, 2021
At least we have something in common with SRK.
October 8, 2021
Maybe this article should just be Sehwag shitposts.
September 22, 2021
Michael Vaughn is well...
September 15, 2021
Amitabh unkil please!!
https://t.co/pn2ozVob8c pic.twitter.com/0Vc3a7PcRS— Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) September 7, 2021
Bhajji bowling a wrong'un.
August 8, 2021
Has she been on Bigg Boss?
August 1, 2021
Vimal bhai, we all love Kajol but number thodi chahiye!
July 25, 2021
Errrmaahgaawwd, The Great Khali is unhinged!
July 22, 2021
FYI, this was during some riots where people had been killed.
July 1, 2021
Jackky boy, please!
June 29, 2021
Technically, pi to raha hai bhai.
June 28, 2021
What the actual f*** is wrong with Vivek Oberoi?
June 28, 2021
Apne naak ke baal talwar se kaatne wale Ravindra Jadeja!
June 27, 2021
You can check out the Twitter account here. There are some bangers in there that can't be posted here for obvious reasons.