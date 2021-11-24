Recently there were reports that the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming winter session.

It is believed that the government might put some sort of ban on cryptocurrency or regulate it. The prices of major digital currencies fell significantly due to this speculation. While Bitcoin fell by around 18.53%, Ethereum fell by 15.58%, and Tether was down by 18.29%.

Source: unsplash

There has been no official statement/announcement by the government yet, but netizens are already in panic and making memes to deal with it.

Let's not speculate and wait for something official to happen.