Recently, a person named Piyush Rai put out a pretty controversial tweet. I'm warning you, if you're Bengali, turn back now - your heart won't be able to take what comes next.

Kolkata Biryani with aloo is the biggest scam after 2G scam. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 3, 2020

Did this heathen just insult Kolkata biryani?!

The pain! The horror! The sheer untruthfulness! Predictably, this kind of blaspheming turned into a storm in a teacup. You don't just diss the best kind of biryani in India and get away with it.

And to insult the all-powerful aloo - the maker and breaker of biryanis - well that just will not stand.

Your CM is the biggest scam ! — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) February 3, 2020

That aloo in the biryani has more depth & character than the entire UP cabinet combined — Lebrown James (@Naa_Cheese) February 4, 2020

Yeh toh seditious statement hai! Kolkata biryani with aalo is Ranveer Singh of biryanis. — Megha (@meghagarg453) February 4, 2020

Kolkata biriyani is the BEST EVER BIRIYANI IN THR WORLD.DONT EVEN CONTEST IT.PERIOD. — susb (@Suslovelygl) February 4, 2020

They're right - the aloo, the anda, the gentle spice - Kolkata biryani is a thing of beauty. But one has to look at both sides I suppose.

Which is where Rohini Singh came in. She didn't just shoot down the Bong goodness, she also took a snipe at Hyderabadi biryani! This is madness!

Agree. Worse than 2G scam. And dare I say the over spiced Hyderabadi biryani too. No one makes biryani the way it is made in homes in Lucknow- fragrant, delicate tasting and just pure deliciousness. https://t.co/YGmVneWY1z — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 3, 2020

She was also met with a whole bunch of resistance for championing the cause of Lucknowi Biryani. Food is serious business after all.

One savage individual even invoked Rohini's love for lauki as a sign of terrible taste in food! Total destruction.

Roh, you like Lauki. So your food opinion is cancelled — Joy (@Joydas) February 3, 2020

Toh Lukhnow mein reh rahe UP CM ko bhi khila do. Roz biryani biryani karta hai. — AAP WORKS (@punj_aap) February 3, 2020

Lucknow mein Pulao Banta hai, Biryani nahi. — Kabir Khan (@iKabir_Khan) February 3, 2020

Personally, I'm a pacifist. Eat and let eat is what I say. But biryani (not veg biryani) has a special place in most people's hearts, and when your heart breaks, you lash out. So all you broken-hearted biryani lovers dissing each others' creations - give it time, this too shall pass.