Recently, a person named Piyush Rai put out a pretty controversial tweet. I'm warning you, if you're Bengali, turn back now - your heart won't be able to take what comes next.
Kolkata Biryani with aloo is the biggest scam after 2G scam.— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 3, 2020
Did this heathen just insult Kolkata biryani?!
The pain! The horror! The sheer untruthfulness! Predictably, this kind of blaspheming turned into a storm in a teacup. You don't just diss the best kind of biryani in India and get away with it.
And to insult the all-powerful aloo - the maker and breaker of biryanis - well that just will not stand.
Yeh toh seditious statement hai! Kolkata biryani with aalo is Ranveer Singh of biryanis.— Megha (@meghagarg453) February 4, 2020
Kolkata biriyani is the BEST EVER BIRIYANI IN THR WORLD.DONT EVEN CONTEST IT.PERIOD.— susb (@Suslovelygl) February 4, 2020
They're right - the aloo, the anda, the gentle spice - Kolkata biryani is a thing of beauty. But one has to look at both sides I suppose.
Which is where Rohini Singh came in. She didn't just shoot down the Bong goodness, she also took a snipe at Hyderabadi biryani! This is madness!
She was also met with a whole bunch of resistance for championing the cause of Lucknowi Biryani. Food is serious business after all.
One savage individual even invoked Rohini's love for lauki as a sign of terrible taste in food! Total destruction.
Roh, you like Lauki. So your food opinion is cancelled— Joy (@Joydas) February 3, 2020
Personally, I'm a pacifist. Eat and let eat is what I say. But biryani (not veg biryani) has a special place in most people's hearts, and when your heart breaks, you lash out. So all you broken-hearted biryani lovers dissing each others' creations - give it time, this too shall pass.