The internet is filled with fascinating people, ideas and occurrences - it has basically become a habitat of sorts. Though, a lot of the information we find online isn't always easy on the eyes. Similarly, on the 16th of February, we saw an account on Twitter share an image of a hunky looking man lying on a hospital bed. Upon closer inspection, it was found that the man was an eerily realistic looking cake.

Man that is a actually a cake
Source: Indian Express

The Twitter account @horror4kids shared a couple of images of the man, revealing the truth. The image and scene is from a music video by British rapper Slowthai. 

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions the tweet received. People were so horrified that it's funny! 

We're definitely just as creeped out as these folks are! No thank you to such strange and maybe slightly morbid visuals!