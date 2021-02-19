The internet is filled with fascinating people, ideas and occurrences - it has basically become a habitat of sorts. Though, a lot of the information we find online isn't always easy on the eyes. Similarly, on the 16th of February, we saw an account on Twitter share an image of a hunky looking man lying on a hospital bed. Upon closer inspection, it was found that the man was an eerily realistic looking cake.

The Twitter account @horror4kids shared a couple of images of the man, revealing the truth. The image and scene is from a music video by British rapper Slowthai.

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions the tweet received. People were so horrified that it's funny!

I’m so confused — Shorror (@Shorror_) February 16, 2021

If this is a cake how is the head turning without breaking! — Marcus McCoy (@MarcusMccoy98) February 17, 2021

I love that people have no idea this is from his feel away video 😂😂🤦‍♂️ — . (@Curtis1192) February 17, 2021

https://t.co/j8sMpXPnFy there’s a soundtrack for that. — CR Cavazos and another 4 users (@CRCavazos) February 17, 2021

What is this

What type of this human that they think for eating this

Today is cake

Tomorrow?

Human body — AMAR NATH YADAV (@anyindian731) February 18, 2021

This is not what we meant when we said we wanted our men to have cake. — Ram Seay (@ram_seay) February 17, 2021

What kind of office party is this😁😂 — Tropical Tweets🤓❤🖤🎥 (@DJcareysurf) February 16, 2021

THE CAKE IS A LIE!!!! — Alexander maximilian (@AMBloodbane) February 17, 2021

This is amazing, and horrifying lol — Kerrie Messineo (@realkmdark1) February 17, 2021

imagine walking past the oven and seeing the silhouette of a man baking 🤣 — Tee Willis (@SweetHoneyTee__) February 17, 2021

Nope. WHEN WILL THIS NIGHTMARE ENNND?!?? — Officially Louise (@louisecvmiller) February 17, 2021

& Then...



The Drugs

Wear Off...



&

You

Find Out

It Wasn't Cake

After All...

😲 pic.twitter.com/T14vCXO1Fy — BKremerIII (@3WKremer) February 16, 2021

Fancy having woke up from a coma, to be told ... they had the technology, so they rebuilt you. You'll be better, stronger, faster... nah, just kidding... tuck in guys. — Reel-Steve 💙 (@reelresin) February 17, 2021

That’s alotta Fon-don’t. — 📚Big Bookish Energy (@BigBookish) February 17, 2021

We're definitely just as creeped out as these folks are! No thank you to such strange and maybe slightly morbid visuals!