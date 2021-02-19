The internet is filled with fascinating people, ideas and occurrences - it has basically become a habitat of sorts. Though, a lot of the information we find online isn't always easy on the eyes. Similarly, on the 16th of February, we saw an account on Twitter share an image of a hunky looking man lying on a hospital bed. Upon closer inspection, it was found that the man was an eerily realistic looking cake.
The Twitter account @horror4kids shared a couple of images of the man, revealing the truth. The image and scene is from a music video by British rapper Slowthai.
THIS IS A CAKE. pic.twitter.com/9h9pXiYHDG— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) February 16, 2021
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions the tweet received. People were so horrified that it's funny!
If this is a cake how is the head turning without breaking!— Marcus McCoy (@MarcusMccoy98) February 17, 2021
I love that people have no idea this is from his feel away video 😂😂🤦♂️— . (@Curtis1192) February 17, 2021
https://t.co/j8sMpXPnFy there’s a soundtrack for that.— CR Cavazos and another 4 users (@CRCavazos) February 17, 2021
What is this— AMAR NATH YADAV (@anyindian731) February 18, 2021
What type of this human that they think for eating this
Today is cake
Tomorrow?
Human body
What kind of office party is this😁😂— Tropical Tweets🤓❤🖤🎥 (@DJcareysurf) February 16, 2021
THE CAKE IS A LIE!!!!— Alexander maximilian (@AMBloodbane) February 17, 2021
This is amazing, and horrifying lol— Kerrie Messineo (@realkmdark1) February 17, 2021
@thesuperghoul I’m gonna have nightmares!!!— Diandra 🌹 (@SassySledgehmmr) February 16, 2021
Nope. WHEN WILL THIS NIGHTMARE ENNND?!??— Officially Louise (@louisecvmiller) February 17, 2021
& Then...— BKremerIII (@3WKremer) February 16, 2021
The Drugs
Wear Off...
&
You
Find Out
It Wasn't Cake
After All...
😲 pic.twitter.com/T14vCXO1Fy
Fancy having woke up from a coma, to be told ... they had the technology, so they rebuilt you. You'll be better, stronger, faster... nah, just kidding... tuck in guys.— Reel-Steve 💙 (@reelresin) February 17, 2021
That’s alotta Fon-don’t.— 📚Big Bookish Energy (@BigBookish) February 17, 2021
We're definitely just as creeped out as these folks are! No thank you to such strange and maybe slightly morbid visuals!