Twitter is the perfect mix of stupid and smart people, who take turns schooling each other. Today, the right side of the coin won as Twitter called out this problematic tweet made by an Indian FCA.

This tweet by Renuka Jain was doing rounds on the internet for its sheer insensitivity - assuming the fact that Hindi doesn't have a word for divorce, because Hinduism doesn't promote divorce.

Ok guys. A challenge. What is Hindi word for divorce. Don’t give me nouns.



And check why there is no Hindi word for divorce



Coz Hinduism never promoted it.



Google it.



Proud to be Hindu — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) April 4, 2020

There are so many things wrong with this tweet. From the fact that a language doesn't belong to a specific religion, to that not talking about divorce is actually a bad thing because it promotes unhappy marriages. Twitter obviously called out her absurd and flawed logic.

Any civilised institution of marriage would have a provision for divorce as a part of it. People living in sad marriages, abusive marriages is not something to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/vuqPRJqEcn — Brumby (@brumbyoz) July 6, 2021

Don't know about Hindi, in Marathi it is called घटस्फोट pronounced as ghatasfot. Unless they claim only Hindi is for Hindus. In which case no point explaining anything — Atmanirbhar (@entrepreniyer) July 6, 2021

I know a lot of other Hindu words that would put any civilized society to shame such as sati pratha (burning of live widow along with husband corpse), vidhva ashram, dahej, baal vivah — vikram (@vikramsandhu84) July 6, 2021

I never knew Hindi is language of Hinduism. 🤣https://t.co/o79pjaJaKM — Bilal_Indian 🇮🇳 (@BilalIndian2) July 6, 2021

The Hindi word for Dowry is दहेज, abuse is उत्पीड़न, burning is जलाना, lol can see what Hinduism promotes. Also can't find सतिप्रथा in another language sooo it is really not something to be proud of as you're thinking. BE ashamed. — D🌹 (@dyutibound) July 6, 2021

Don’t know about Hindi, but Sanskrit does. pic.twitter.com/AfC3j7mjcI — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) April 5, 2020

This is so embarassing, if i were you I'd have deleted all my social media presence for eternity — Lebi (@fallendownawel1) July 7, 2021

Hinduism linking with Hindi 🤦‍♂️.



So if There is a word for Divorce in other languages, does that mean those language speaking people aren't Hindus ? — OverSeasRights.Com (@Overseasrights) July 7, 2021

Some people deserve to have a dictionary thrown at them.