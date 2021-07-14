Twitter is the perfect mix of stupid and smart people, who take turns schooling each other. Today, the right side of the coin won as Twitter called out this problematic tweet made by an Indian FCA.

This tweet by Renuka Jain was doing rounds on the internet for its sheer insensitivity - assuming the fact that Hindi doesn't have a word for divorce, because Hinduism doesn't promote divorce.

There are so many things wrong with this tweet. From the fact that a language doesn't belong to a specific religion, to that not talking about divorce is actually a bad thing because it promotes unhappy marriages. Twitter obviously called out her absurd and flawed logic.

Some people deserve to have a dictionary thrown at them. 