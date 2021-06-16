There is no denying the fact that dating is hard. And contrary to popular belief, it's even harder on dating apps, where conversations feel more mechanical with each passing day.

Simply put, the dating app fatigue is real! And perhaps that explains why, Twitter's latest trend is all about deleting those dating apps, to find love the 'old-fashioned' way.

The only catch is, most, if not all, of these 'old-fashioned' ways, are a mix of famous rom-com plotlines and bizarre scenarios:

Deleting my dating apps and current life so I can meet someone the old fashioned way pic.twitter.com/kf0I4Rl5UL — Oh Velle (@Abe_velle) June 16, 2021

Deleting dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way 💫 pic.twitter.com/Y1mfV2rEhL — Arushi (@stfupleaseeee) June 15, 2021

Deleting all my dating apps to meet somebody the old fashioned way pic.twitter.com/dc7gWRAvpb — Vanshika (@chocolate_truf) June 15, 2021

Deleting dating apps so I can find someone the old-fashioned way (finding out I’m the heir to a throne, then realizing my best friend’s brother loved me before I turned out to be a princess.) — Meg Cabot (@megcabot) June 15, 2021

Deleting all my dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way. *jal lijiye* pic.twitter.com/jItlKb59f4 — zee is happy cause her cat gave birth to kittens (@snoozeee) June 16, 2021

deleted dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way 🥰



(those who know they know) pic.twitter.com/HjiBsMvmFO — Ishan (@ishansolo) June 15, 2021

Deleting dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way pic.twitter.com/qoBCTVoe6T — Bhavya (@takeaachillpill) June 15, 2021

Deleting dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way pic.twitter.com/alczSyWaD8 — Gulaabi Aankhein (@yasshhhii) June 15, 2021

Deleting my dating apps to meet someone the pic.twitter.com/Ol9Kfk54O6 — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) June 10, 2021

Deleting dating apps so I can find someone the old-fashioned way (finding out I’m the son of a Greek god, going to a camp every summer, kissing you and causing a volcanic eruption, thinking you love the enemy, getting my memory erased, then jumping into Tartarus with you). — Luca Multazzu (@Lucamultazzu) June 16, 2021

Deleting my dating apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way pic.twitter.com/NOBuqewn2X — Atharva Gupte (@GupteAtharva) June 15, 2021

Medicos: Deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way.......



Old fashioned way... pic.twitter.com/UQHfRefiqG — Gabriela (@Gabriela_089) June 15, 2021

Deleting dating apps so I can meet someone the old fashioned way (exchanging places with my father who has been captured by a beast with an amazing literary collection) — Rachel (@rad_chill) June 16, 2021

deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (harry styles picks me out of a crowd at a concert) — tyler (@tyhavenmusic) June 13, 2021

deleting dating apps because I’m perfectly fine I live on my own I made up my mind I’m better off being alone — irene anna (@enerianna) June 13, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way, dying for them in battle, slowly corporealizing over hundreds of years to become an all-powerful ghost king, and finally revealing myself by mysteriously walking them through a forest raining blood — betts (@puqicore) June 13, 2021

Deleting my dating apps because I wanna meet someone the old fashioned way (carrying 4 chairs at once to the women’s section at the masjid while making fleeting eye contact). — Ahmed Labib (@AhmedymLabib) June 14, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (I sketch her on the train, she catches me, we realize we’ve been in a previous failed relationship and have chosen to erase each other from our memories) pic.twitter.com/fHthLYFryS — roshan (@roshaniel21) June 12, 2021

deleting all my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (I download the dating apps again after a couple weeks and we both swipe right) — Emily Darling (@radicaldreamr_) June 16, 2021

"deleting my dating apps....."



me who knows they'll be back to posting thirst traps on insta in no time: pic.twitter.com/3xyp7jEMSI — vishesh (@callofthewhite) June 10, 2021

This just goes to show how difficult dating has actually become. But I am more than happy to support this trend, delete those apps, and wait for my dupatta to get stuck in someone's kurta!