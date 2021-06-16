There is no denying the fact that dating is hard. And contrary to popular belief, it's even harder on dating apps, where conversations feel more mechanical with each passing day. 

Source: Cnet

Simply put, the dating app fatigue is real! And perhaps that explains why, Twitter's latest trend is all about deleting those dating apps, to find love the 'old-fashioned' way. 

The only catch is, most, if not all, of these 'old-fashioned' ways, are a mix of famous rom-com plotlines and bizarre scenarios: 

This just goes to show how difficult dating has actually become. But I am more than happy to support this trend, delete those apps, and wait for my dupatta to get stuck in someone's kurta