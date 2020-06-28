As humans, we have sent Tesla into space with a dummy driver. Magar G-spot nahin mil raha logon ko ab bhi.
It's ironic. The thing has spot in its name. But for some reason it has become a mystery like the Bermuda Triangle. Where do the planes go? Or like Illuminati. Hai? Nahin hai?
That's the status of G-spot. Now while the conspiracy theories continue, today the word was trending on naughty Twitter; and the tweets are hilarious.
Modiji found the g-spot before any of us did pic.twitter.com/70cYPsR3fD— Pengu (@penggguuuu) June 27, 2020
The real G-Spot pic.twitter.com/Ymbrr0E1Tb— rushi (@areyoushe02) June 27, 2020
When you see G-spot is trending on Twitter - pic.twitter.com/S3qcnBVgy0— Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) June 27, 2020
* while having sex *— सक्षम अग्निहोत्री 👑 (@SakshamAgNO3) June 27, 2020
G-spot : pic.twitter.com/FsTbYKuAZh
People talking bout G-spot.— Bae-misaal (@Ammarkapadia6) June 27, 2020
.
.
Meanwhile Vaginal orgasm and Clitoral orgasm: pic.twitter.com/m9dgGS7hJY
G-spot trending...— Nick Arya (@NickAryaTV) June 27, 2020
Men: pic.twitter.com/NFuj19CJoF
Me and my bois looking for G-spot : pic.twitter.com/waG4mzFnEX— Dhananjay yaduvanshi (@dky420) June 27, 2020
G-spot is trending....😅😅😅— itsmesandeep (@itsmesandeep887) June 27, 2020
Me to twitter :-👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/ECYWZwQWHp
Girl giving directions to find G-spot#Gspot pic.twitter.com/K0xQIhJLyl— Shridhar Iyer (@iSHRIDHAR7) June 27, 2020
Boys literally know a spot for everything but they don't know where the fucking G-spot is.— HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) June 27, 2020
G-spot— Kaushik Thakkar (@Kaushik07144400) June 27, 2020
And someone really found it. pic.twitter.com/ICKM0NPUZp
When you finally found G-spot: pic.twitter.com/dCGKh5h0F3— Yohannkraus (@Yohannkraus) June 27, 2020
G-spot is trending online pic.twitter.com/p5WH0XOGzc— क्षमा-प्रार्थी (@KarmaYogi9) June 27, 2020