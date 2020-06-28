As humans, we have sent Tesla into space with a dummy driver. Magar G-spot nahin mil raha logon ko ab bhi.

It's ironic. The thing has spot in its name. But for some reason it has become a mystery like the Bermuda Triangle. Where do the planes go? Or like Illuminati. Hai? Nahin hai?

That's the status of G-spot. Now while the conspiracy theories continue, today the word was trending on naughty Twitter; and the tweets are hilarious. 

Seriously, where do the planes go? (*wink wink*)