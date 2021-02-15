Ever since music composer Yashraj Mukhate's hilarious mashup, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai went viral, netizens have been in a mood to party.
For those living under a rock, 19-year-old Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen made this trending video with her friends where she says, Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hai.
The video has garnered over 1 million views and Twitter has taken this trend to another level by adding memes and their own funny reactions.
The Best One #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/Rg5OHHPZ6a— Murtaza Memon (@MurtazaMemon12) February 13, 2021
Valentine’s Day pe #pawrihorihai ! Guys all around ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/yTuYXwsQ3B— RJ Purkhaa (@RJ_Purkhaa) February 14, 2021
#pawrihorihai had to do it with my mom— saad (@UnRealjamez) February 14, 2021
😂💕 pic.twitter.com/H03dgNjspM
Very Cute Baby!! Lovely cutest vedio so far 💕💦🎶— Malik.sheraz Awan (@Sheraz92Awan) February 13, 2021
Beautiful Trends#pawrihorihai https://t.co/PbicoD1k29 pic.twitter.com/dOLvOibXo1
Everywhere I go...#pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/cMlMDuCnJA— Memes By Zayn ( #pawrihorihai ☄️ ) (@MemesByZayn) February 14, 2021
Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF— Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021
#pawrihorihai × #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/4mGbnS3Uv3— 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) February 15, 2021
Yeh Baraf ha, Or mai Pawrii kara huu 🎉#PartywithAkcent #Akcent #pawrihoraihai #fun pic.twitter.com/cXfdNTJ03a— Akcent (@akcentofficial) February 13, 2021
#pawrihorihai— Mayank Singh Goyal (@official_mayank) February 15, 2021
Me after seeing this trend.
Apne ko kya, so jao pic.twitter.com/J5GwMiKFy3
When burger people decides to keep KHUKRIAN at home: #pawrihorihai #pawrihoraihai #pawrihorahihai pic.twitter.com/GmCka0dqTb— Sheran (@sheranbhatti) February 14, 2021
#pawrihorihai But hm Zalee ho rhy pic.twitter.com/BVNlSyMoui— Waleed Jutt (@waleedjutt733) February 15, 2021
Me opens Twitter— A B D R (@ABDR42880152) February 12, 2021
Twitter: PARTY HORAHE HAI
Me: #pawrihoraihai pic.twitter.com/te2BSgZjpS
Yeh humari car hai— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021
Yeh hum hai
Hope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa
This was needed 😂 #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/XPJoM29NYk— DaNii (@Chaos_is_ladder) February 14, 2021
#pawrihorihai featuring @ZAbbasOfficial 😂 pic.twitter.com/PyEbPvpKkI— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 14, 2021
BEST ONE SO FAR 😂😂😂😭😭😭 (wait for the end)#pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/cSddt1Wxyf— abDullah. (@BehtareenInsan) February 14, 2021
If you know you know 😂#pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/VQ6OLqxBev— Manii👈 (@Nai_Janta) February 15, 2021
This hilarious video has broken the internet.