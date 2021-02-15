Ever since music composer Yashraj Mukhate's hilarious mashup, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai went viral, netizens have been in a mood to party. 

For those living under a rock, 19-year-old Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen made this trending video with her friends where she says, Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hai.  

The video has garnered over 1 million views and Twitter has taken this trend to another level by adding memes and their own funny reactions.  

This hilarious video has broken the internet. 