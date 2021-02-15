Ever since music composer Yashraj Mukhate's hilarious mashup, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai went viral, netizens have been in a mood to party.

For those living under a rock, 19-year-old Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen made this trending video with her friends where she says, Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hai.

The video has garnered over 1 million views and Twitter has taken this trend to another level by adding memes and their own funny reactions.

#pawrihorihai had to do it with my mom

😂💕 pic.twitter.com/H03dgNjspM — saad (@UnRealjamez) February 14, 2021

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

#pawrihorihai

Me after seeing this trend.

Apne ko kya, so jao pic.twitter.com/J5GwMiKFy3 — Mayank Singh Goyal (@official_mayank) February 15, 2021

Me opens Twitter

Twitter: PARTY HORAHE HAI

Me: #pawrihoraihai pic.twitter.com/te2BSgZjpS — A B D R (@ABDR42880152) February 12, 2021

Yeh humari car hai

Yeh hum hai

Hope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021

This hilarious video has broken the internet.