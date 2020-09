Just 2 days after the government banned 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian app called FAU-G to cater to mobile gamers.

This action mobile game was introduced in support of PM Modi's Atmanirbhar movement.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

However, hours after this announcement, Akshay Kumar and FAU-G started trending on Twitter. So, netizens took full advantage of this trend and reciprocated with a meme-fest.

