Are you even a desi if you don't react to any given life with a Bollywood dialogue?

It's true, one filmy line can express more than a thousand emotions and Twitter has got that right. We have made a compilation of a Twitter trend where people are sharing how product packaging would make more sense with certain Bollywood dialogues on it.

Keep scrolling because bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka.

Product idea: Fairness creams that has, "aadmi chutiya hai, kuch bhi chahta hai" printed on it. — ᴳᵘⁿʲᵃⁿ ᴹᵉˡʷᵃⁿⁱ ✨ (@MelwaniGunjan) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A keyholder "chabi kahan hai ?" printed on it — HARSH ⚡ (@harsh_jaipurkar) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A vibrator that has "kaanp kaahe rahi ho" printed on it. — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) September 28, 2021

Product Idea : Book that has "excuse me brother, brother idhar" printed on it — tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) September 29, 2021

Product Idea: Lie detector machine that has "Ab toh sach bol bsdk" printed on it. — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 29, 2021

Product idea : Onions that have print on it pic.twitter.com/n7gP9T1g3U — 👸.// ♥️ (@shutupdumbass_) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A mic with this written on it pic.twitter.com/3IxjMRTwuU — Rijul (@taytaysgirl_) September 29, 2021

Product idea: Maths textbooks which has "seh lenge thoda" printed on it. — kupi raur (@velliikudii) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A Earphone that has "Ignore Kar Ignore " printed on it. — Pankaj Gautam (@Tea_holicc) September 29, 2021

Product idea : A water bottle that has a print of - pic.twitter.com/L2K2kei1I0 — Khul ja Simp Simp // (@Darkwolfjazz1) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A camera that has "Le Nikaal photu" printed on it. — shruti (@JustShruting) September 29, 2021

Product idea: nail cutter that "-------" printed on it:- pic.twitter.com/0DW4YkiZJl — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) September 29, 2021

product idea: a waxing kit that has "haan thoda dard hua, par chalta hai" written on it — ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) September 29, 2021

Product idea : Alarm clock that has “koshish ki thi maine, par zinda laash ho tum” printed on it. — MayMayholic (@maymayholic__) September 29, 2021

Product idea : Matchstick that has “Jali na, teri jali na” printed on it. — Shiv🔱 (@pdhle_yaar) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A Viagra that has "how's the josh" printed on it. — S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 29, 2021

Product idea : tea cups that have

"Aaah kadak hai" printed on it. — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) September 29, 2021

Product idea : A fridge that has written pic.twitter.com/fSzhriwkB4 — 𝓣 𝓪 𝓷 𝔂 𝓪 🦋 (@rehnedoyarrr) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A personal diary which has this printed on it. pic.twitter.com/vZ3kiKhSgh — Humorous_forever (@ForeverHumorous) September 29, 2021

Product idea : condom that has “bilkul riks nhi lene ka” printed on it — Anushkaaaa (@sareusernamegye) September 29, 2021

Product idea: App subscriptions that has "Paisa laaya" printed on it. — Sai Theja (@csaitheja) September 29, 2021

Product idea : Eraser that has "_______ "printed on it pic.twitter.com/FeUfY506Gq — Rohitt. ♡ (@rohitt_pal) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A bedsheet which has "Mast thodi der so jata hun" printed on its pic.twitter.com/tTYaj2xA3U — sha’don’t (@sh44nx) September 29, 2021

Product idea: A mock test series that has "zor zor se bol k sbko scheme bta de" printed on it. — Shreya (@__shreya27) September 29, 2021

What a trend. Afterall, Hindustan mein jab tak cinema hai, log ch***ye bante rahenge.