Are you even a desi if you don't react to any given life with a Bollywood dialogue?
It's true, one filmy line can express more than a thousand emotions and Twitter has got that right. We have made a compilation of a Twitter trend where people are sharing how product packaging would make more sense with certain Bollywood dialogues on it.
Keep scrolling because bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka.
Product idea: Fairness creams that has, "aadmi chutiya hai, kuch bhi chahta hai" printed on it.— ᴳᵘⁿʲᵃⁿ ᴹᵉˡʷᵃⁿⁱ ✨ (@MelwaniGunjan) September 29, 2021
Product Idea : Book that has "excuse me brother, brother idhar" printed on it— tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) September 29, 2021
Product Idea: Lie detector machine that has "Ab toh sach bol bsdk" printed on it.— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 29, 2021
Product idea: Maths textbooks which has "seh lenge thoda" printed on it.— kupi raur (@velliikudii) September 29, 2021
Product idea : A water bottle that has a print of - pic.twitter.com/L2K2kei1I0— Khul ja Simp Simp // (@Darkwolfjazz1) September 29, 2021
Product idea: A camera that has "Le Nikaal photu" printed on it.— shruti (@JustShruting) September 29, 2021
Product idea : Whitner pic.twitter.com/7HiYxo9iQ3— Jaynil (@jaynildave) September 30, 2021
Product idea: nail cutter that "-------" printed on it:- pic.twitter.com/0DW4YkiZJl— Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) September 29, 2021
Product idea: A Viagra that has "how's the josh" printed on it.— S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 29, 2021
Product idea : tea cups that have— Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) September 29, 2021
"Aaah kadak hai" printed on it.
Product idea : A fridge that has written pic.twitter.com/fSzhriwkB4— 𝓣 𝓪 𝓷 𝔂 𝓪 🦋 (@rehnedoyarrr) September 29, 2021
Product idea: A personal diary which has this printed on it. pic.twitter.com/vZ3kiKhSgh— Humorous_forever (@ForeverHumorous) September 29, 2021
Product idea : condom that has “bilkul riks nhi lene ka” printed on it— Anushkaaaa (@sareusernamegye) September 29, 2021
Product idea: App subscriptions that has "Paisa laaya" printed on it.— Sai Theja (@csaitheja) September 29, 2021
Product idea: A bedsheet which has "Mast thodi der so jata hun" printed on its pic.twitter.com/tTYaj2xA3U— sha’don’t (@sh44nx) September 29, 2021