After all the trouble we had on Monday with the social media outage, the entire world was affected by it.

While we were confused about what to do & slept, Lord Bobby was busy all night finding a solution for us.

Yeah, it was because of him we got our social media accounts back.

This is what happened when you all were sleeping pic.twitter.com/um3QEh6UCR — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 5, 2021

The Soldier character from the 90s helped Desis to get back on social media. Indeed, he is always ahead of time & has a solution to everything.



Soon netizens started lauding Lord Bobby to restore their accounts back.

Aise hi Lord Bobby nahi bulaate sir ko😌 https://t.co/bB12eHcRK7 — SOUVIK (@souVIK_RkF) October 5, 2021

he's back at it again, always busy saving lives <3 — chak de gangland (@matharutaran) October 5, 2021

Lord Bobby the Restorer — Mehshal Sookha (@mehshal) October 5, 2021

Everything is planned — Udit (@udit_buch) October 5, 2021

Waiting for Bobby’s next power move https://t.co/ez2a1dTkYK — Sophia Zehra Abbas (@abbas_sophia) October 5, 2021

Lord Bobby always got our back!