After much contemplation, on June 1st Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement that CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 have been cancelled. Keeping in light the current pandemic, the decision was made to keep students safe.
Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021
This announcement obviously sent Twitter into a frenzy as students celebrated their freedom from uncertainty.
CBSE Class XII Boards exams cancel.#cbseboardexams— Swapnil Dewangan (@swapnildewngan) June 1, 2021
#CBSE class 12 boards exam cancelled for this year.— Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) June 1, 2021
#12thExam #cbseboardexams— Heisenberg (@methmemer) June 2, 2021
AFTER 12TH BOARDS CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/yM0C6n82nT— Dhruv Purkayastha (@DhruvPurkayast1) June 1, 2021
Modi ji after hitting Masterstroke by cancelling Boards AND then getting all their Votes as they’re going to turn 18 😭👍 #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/sOdm9LdvFC— SAKSHAM (@SuckxSum) June 1, 2021
Toppers right now who studied hard for 12th boards#BigBreaking #cbseboardexams2021 #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/npsJld8IFk— Abhishek batham (@abhishekkbatham) June 1, 2021
Cbse cancell boards exams
Me and my Gang after the cancellation of boards.#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/zvDcuz2gOW— Nirad Rai (@NiradRai) June 1, 2021
CA students to ICAI after 12th Boards exam cancellation:#icaiexampostpone #caexams #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/XzmZcELXwC— Meme Scream (@_memescream_) June 1, 2021
CBSE students after knowing that CBSE boards are cancelled pic.twitter.com/MwIBvPEohN— The indian brown girl (@badbitchsiaa) June 1, 2021
*CBSE - WE WILL TAKE DECISION ON 1ST JUNE*— S A Y T E N (@imrealkrish) May 27, 2021
CBSE class 12th board exams cancelled.— 🆁 🆄 🅳 🆁 🅰 🇮🇳 (@YoursRudra) June 1, 2021
#cbseboardexams cancelled— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021
#cbseboardexams— Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) June 1, 2021
Class 12 exams cancelled!!
CBSE Boards canceled— Shambhavi (@scambhavi) June 1, 2021
#cbseboardexams cancelled— Vikash (@cric8boy) June 1, 2021
Class 12th #cbseboardexams cancelled.— Divyansh Srivastava (@Divyans13953363) June 1, 2021
. #cbseboardexams Cancel ..— Unbeatable Eagle ||ARMY STAN|| ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ (@Fighterjet_sam) June 1, 2021
Here's hoping that all state boards make a similar decision to keep students out of harm's way.