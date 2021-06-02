After much contemplation, on June 1st Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement that CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 have been cancelled. Keeping in light the current pandemic, the decision was made to keep students safe.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

This announcement obviously sent Twitter into a frenzy as students celebrated their freedom from uncertainty.

#CBSE class 12 boards exam cancelled for this year.

Students: pic.twitter.com/OBfy003GGc — Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) June 1, 2021

AFTER 12TH BOARDS CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/yM0C6n82nT — Dhruv Purkayastha (@DhruvPurkayast1) June 1, 2021

*12th CBSE boards exam cancelled*



State board students: pic.twitter.com/2nzsTNOXzb — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) June 1, 2021

Modi ji after hitting Masterstroke by cancelling Boards AND then getting all their Votes as they’re going to turn 18 😭👍 #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/sOdm9LdvFC — SAKSHAM (@SuckxSum) June 1, 2021

#cbseboardexams

Cbse cancell boards exams



Students rn- pic.twitter.com/iLON491zMc — Tanay Singh Thakur (@TanaySingh22) June 1, 2021

Me and my Gang after the cancellation of boards.#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/zvDcuz2gOW — Nirad Rai (@NiradRai) June 1, 2021

CBSE students after knowing that CBSE boards are cancelled pic.twitter.com/MwIBvPEohN — The indian brown girl (@badbitchsiaa) June 1, 2021

*CBSE - WE WILL TAKE DECISION ON 1ST JUNE*



MEDIA:

- Exams are likely to be conducted in JUL-AUG! CONFIRM



- Exams are likely to be cancelled! IS BAAR CONFIRM



Le 12th Students:#modijisave12thstudents pic.twitter.com/l2q5E7tOBM — S A Y T E N (@imrealkrish) May 27, 2021

CBSE class 12th board exams cancelled.

Relatives rn : pic.twitter.com/Fas2UETxa8 — 🆁 🆄 🅳 🆁 🅰 🇮🇳 (@YoursRudra) June 1, 2021

#cbseboardexams

Class 12 exams cancelled!!

Students be like : pic.twitter.com/AL1He1ij3L — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) June 1, 2021

*Govt has decided to cancel the class 12th CBSE Board Exams*



State Board Student RN : pic.twitter.com/93hn7dhEwV — Salil Shukla🇮🇳 (@salil_s_shukla) June 1, 2021

Here's hoping that all state boards make a similar decision to keep students out of harm's way.