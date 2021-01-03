Recently, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw landed in quite a soup after a fan spotted them eating at a restaurant in breach of covid protocols.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars 🤗 pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

That fan paid their bill as a show of support, but the ensuing attention resulted in an investigation as well as the cricketers being placed in isolation. The entire incident obviously resulted in a whole bunch of memes and tweets.

When Sardarji paid the bill for Indian cricketers pic.twitter.com/9bvSn18MJc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 2, 2021

*Next time in a restaurant*



Waiter: Sir kya lenge?



Rohit Sharma: Pehle bill leke aa — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 2, 2021

Rohit Sharma after getting that bill back pic.twitter.com/9TK9XBje4g — 🐘کنجر (@Akramwasim_) January 2, 2021

After bill controversy



Rohit Sharma be like: pic.twitter.com/BSztx4R7du — Duggal Sahab (@_DuggalSahab_) January 2, 2021

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rohit Sharma: The Unpaid Bill. — Rajat Gandhi (@TheGreat_Gandhi) January 2, 2021

waiter: sir dessert me kya laun



Rohit sharma: bill — 🐘کنجر (@Akramwasim_) January 2, 2021

Rohit Sharma will never let anyone else pay the bill. There's really no free lunches in life. 😅 — Grb C (@grbchk) January 2, 2021

Sardar ji After paying Rohit sharma and his teams bill. pic.twitter.com/CGslnVaK3V — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 2, 2021

Rohit Sharma & other players after photo of that bill went viral: pic.twitter.com/0GdAvysF4I — SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) January 3, 2021