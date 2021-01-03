Recently, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw landed in quite a soup after a fan spotted them eating at a restaurant in breach of covid protocols.
Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF— Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021
They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars 🤗 pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX— Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021
That fan paid their bill as a show of support, but the ensuing attention resulted in an investigation as well as the cricketers being placed in isolation. The entire incident obviously resulted in a whole bunch of memes and tweets.
When Sardarji paid the bill for Indian cricketers pic.twitter.com/9bvSn18MJc— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 2, 2021
Fan after paying #RohithSharma Restaurant Bill: pic.twitter.com/NELyadN7ZZ— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) January 3, 2021
Rohit Sharma will never let anyone else pay the bill. There's really no free lunches in life. 😅— Grb C (@grbchk) January 2, 2021
Sardar ji After paying Rohit sharma and his teams bill. pic.twitter.com/CGslnVaK3V— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 2, 2021
Rohit Sharma & other players after photo of that bill went viral: pic.twitter.com/0GdAvysF4I— SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) January 3, 2021
Rohit Sharma getting bashed for that Bill 🙃— Kunal Thakur (@kunalthakur2020) January 2, 2021
Meanwhile Gill,Pant,Saini,Shaw-😷🤐 pic.twitter.com/SnP0SvN5bp