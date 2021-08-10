Everything on the internet is meme-able. Especially, when it involves VIPs like our PM Modi.

Ever since India scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, PM Modi's face has been in the spotlight. Considering this as a new inspiration, Twitter couldn't keep calm but roll out hilarious set of memes.

These Olympic players are playing for India nd Modi ji is playing with India 😀😀#Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/A0CrDDaunT — Kajal Barik🇮🇳 (@KajalBarik7) August 10, 2021

Now who did this?

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tjUbhQ43Fx — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/xltiTIFUSe — Sri Sri Sri Srimad Jagatmindri MahaswamigaLu 🛕 (@jagatmindri) August 8, 2021

Neeraj Chopra doesn’t have a long flowing beard. Just FYI for the poster makers from the IT cell. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 7, 2021

After every Medal, The guy



- Dresses Up

- Put Makeup

- Calls Cameraman

- Put speaker on Phone

- Steals the Focus

- Repeat — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) August 7, 2021

Someone also recreated the video of PM congratulating Neeraj for his win.

Meanwhile, winners on the posters be like: