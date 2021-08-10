Everything on the internet is meme-able. Especially, when it involves VIPs like our PM Modi.
Ever since India scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, PM Modi's face has been in the spotlight. Considering this as a new inspiration, Twitter couldn't keep calm but roll out hilarious set of memes.
Congratulations #NeerajChopra! pic.twitter.com/M78hR8BTxL— Bhakton ke Papa ka BOSS 💪 (@IndiaKaBOSS) August 7, 2021
August 10, 2021
These Olympic players are playing for India nd Modi ji is playing with India 😀😀#Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/A0CrDDaunT— Kajal Barik🇮🇳 (@KajalBarik7) August 10, 2021
Now who did this?— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 8, 2021
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tjUbhQ43Fx
August 8, 2021
Someone also recreated the video of PM congratulating Neeraj for his win.
सुनिए मोदी जी को😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eIIB1oIUrl— Adv. AKASH VERMA VIDHYARTHI (@AkashVe10969904) August 8, 2021