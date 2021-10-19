The new Apple Event might have concluded a few hours ago but not before introducing the new MacBook Pro and with it a legion of memes. Let's be honest here guys, what else is half the internet supposed to do when we are living paycheck to paycheck. *Sad face emoji*

Anyhow, getting back from the lingering existential dread and the general futility of life, here are some memes!

Hi, I'm Tim Cook. And today I'm so very excited to introduce the Apple Lawnmower. pic.twitter.com/6FhK9sFJPR — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) October 18, 2021

Waiting for the Apple Event after looking at my bank account. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NeMYRjhFEu — Tausif Hussain (@hussaintausif) October 18, 2021

When your MacBook Pro is so old it’s back in style 🤣 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/XTC5s0qUa7 — Kyra (@dotdot3polkadot) October 18, 2021

The only person who can help me get the new Macbook pro M1 Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xv7abztwWj — Novak (@NdemoKelvin) October 18, 2021

My wallet preparing to order the new MacBook Pro like: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/hTFcQKwVzd — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) October 18, 2021

Live footage of Intel during the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/VsC2KQWlcV — The Startup Kid 👨🏿‍💻 (@vt_codes) October 18, 2021

Alright then, let's stop the dream and go back to our daily jobs now. Kab tak maa baap education loan bharte rahenge tumhara?