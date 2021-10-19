The new Apple Event might have concluded a few hours ago but not before introducing the new MacBook Pro and with it a legion of memes. Let's be honest here guys, what else is half the internet supposed to do when we are living paycheck to paycheck. *Sad face emoji*

Tim Cook Apple Event
Source: El Espanol

Anyhow, getting back from the lingering existential dread and the general futility of life, here are some memes!

Alright then, let's stop the dream and go back to our daily jobs now. Kab tak maa baap education loan bharte rahenge tumhara? 