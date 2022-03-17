Have you guys been on Twitter these days? Well, specifically, Twitter's Twitter account. If you do, you find out that Twitter follows only one person on Twitter. And no, he isn't a president of a country or an oil baron or Jack Dorsey's now deceased barber. He's just a dude called Jeff, who until a couple of days ago only had 300 followers.

I dunno, man. I don't know what's happening lol pic.twitter.com/jMbFOcx8Jj — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 16, 2022

*Narrator voice* You are probably wondering how we got here? Well, it was only a few days ago, that the dude named Jeff tweeted about having accumulated 300 followers in his 13 years on the social networking site. What happened next will suprise you?

Just kidding. Not a lot of original content to work with here. So, anyhow, the tweet went viral. And by viral, I really mean it and not like when we do cricket tweets with 20 retweets and call it viral. This was proper viral with 12k retweets and 213.5k likes and counting.

It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here's how I did it 🧵 — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 14, 2022

Jeff didn't know about it of course, because he seems like the kind of dude who has a life.

But when he woke up, he woke up to 12k followers in just a few hours. And one of those followers was Twitter itself. You know what Kudos to Jeff because he asked people to stop once he got to 420 followers.

Okay everybody can stop right there pic.twitter.com/M6p2WiA958 — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 15, 2022

#Respect

He even came through with what he promised on the OG tweet, even though it was a joke. He legit gave us a 6-step plan to get more followers.

Here is my six step plan:



1. Journalism prof tells you to join Twitter in 2009

2. Sign up, don't use it

3. Work odd jobs for a few years

4. Land a media job in 2011, still don’t use Twitter

5. Use it in 2018 when launching biz

6. Make viral tweet about only having 300 followers — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 15, 2022

Anyhow, people have been going nuts after realising Twitter follows this man.

I dunno why, this cracked me up https://t.co/kIKBC7x1TW — Gowri Thampi 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@gowri_thampi) March 17, 2022

Dude ain't even lie https://t.co/bWEIyumugF — Metta Candra (@kisspetrichor) March 17, 2022

We need an edit button! Work your magic sir https://t.co/fxmKcFwWc9 — Al-Tarik (@_altarik) March 17, 2022

But why is Barack Obama following you? https://t.co/fMjW5sOF33 — Count Reynolds (@jst_reyrey) March 17, 2022

This is fucking hysterical. https://t.co/JatILttD32 — Alexandra Simpson (@MrsAlexandraCRS) March 16, 2022

imagine having this flex https://t.co/kXZXv1IKnT — emz 🤍 (@emilyxlemieux) March 17, 2022

Jeff's got it sorted, guys. Okay, off you go then. I am notoriously bad at outros.