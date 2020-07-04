Guys...

need sex — ᴄʜɪɴ (@guerrerochiiin) July 2, 2020

Not me, not me. PEOPLE want sex and it's my duty to help their voices reach the world.

So, the deal is, that the pandemic has left us all away from our loved ones (or, like, desired ones) and that has led to a rise in hormones.

You know? After all we are human, we didn't go through thousands of years of evolution to stay locked up in our homes.

...we went through it so that we can have sex while we are locked up in our homes.

However, thanks to corona, that is not possible for anyone who isn't with their partner.

And those who are with their partners, have entirely separate issues going on and I doubt there is much sex there either.

Hence, it is becoming a global issue.

sex deprived 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — keilah ♊️ (@msnotyobitch) July 2, 2020

im so sex deprived, i had a dream about having sex — Youtube: Taay Anthony (@taayanthony) June 27, 2020

i need some sex and besitos🥺 — 🏳️‍🌈 (@imcarloslima) July 2, 2020

day 122 without sex : there was an earthquake and I got excited because the bed was shaking — kar (@donpenguinii) July 3, 2020

Yeah, climate change, who cares? Glaciers are melting, fuck that.

(Fuck reminds me...)

Anyway, sex is all everyone seems to be concerned about.

haven’t had sex in soo long

pic.twitter.com/7N18qKNP76 — t 🤍➐ (@touloucsty) July 2, 2020

I mean, things are so bad that there are thirst tweets on Modiji's account.

Yes, people have started finding Modiji attractive. Which is fine, no judgment, but commenting like this is fucking weird, stop doing it. He is our PM, man.

Meanwhile Twitter is also just filled with people complaining about not getting laid.

I haven’t had sex in so long I’m going deaf and blind in my right eye — 💛 (@jiiiroux) June 25, 2020

Sex in a foreign country just hits extremely different and I am LONG overdue. — hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) June 30, 2020

Someone said haven’t had sex in so long I think I forgot how to moan what if I fuck up and bark pic.twitter.com/TxO5YzcNao — janetteettie (@janetteavila161) June 27, 2020

Them sex flashbacks be having you staring at a water bottle mad long — percules 🏋🏾‍♂️ (@callmelavishh) June 24, 2020

Y’all be having sex? — LONG LIVE JOSH (@__brightmotre) June 30, 2020

Now, I am no one to give sex advice (or any advice), but guys doing this will not help.

Yes, the 'same bro' comments might make you feel better for a while but there is no proper solution to this issue.

You'll have to wait it out.

Because I am assuming, and hoping, that you are not willing to take the risk of getting corona just to have sex.

Anyway, don't lose hope. A day will come when you will do it again (with consent of course) but until then, you'll have to lend yourself a 'helping hand' - or whatever works for you.