Sometimes, people on the internet notice things that even we fail to see.

Case in point, take a look at this image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli who are posing next to the ICC WTC trophy.

Do you notice anything different?

Yup! The jerseys!! Virat's jersey is way whiter than Kane's jersey. Now, we know this isn't a big deal, but doesn't this remind you of our Indian detergent ads?

Confused? Compare the first image with this one and you'll know what I mean.

Doesn't it look like a before and after image that Indian detergent ads show us on TV to prove to us that their brand is the best? Well, netizens seem to notice it too and they can't seem to stop laughing.

We have Ujala.



They don't. https://t.co/xa6dSIzX5M — Vijay Hardik (@vijay_josyula) June 18, 2021

Look at their jerseys

That’s the difference between ordinary detergent and Nirma washing powder https://t.co/g5p0J2utV4 — Nikhil k (@Nikhilk_2001) June 17, 2021

New Zealand : Saadharan detergent Powder

India : Surf Excel Matic https://t.co/bE8wQP335B — Neha Sharma (@mmiinniii) June 18, 2021

Okay…

Why does this look like a surf excel advertisement ? https://t.co/rNEfYJbHOG — Akshaya Minupala (@MinupalaAkshaya) June 18, 2021

Ujala- Chaar boondon wala ahaaa https://t.co/EHmm2S2rpK — Sandhya Sheshadri (@Sandh_ya) June 18, 2021

😂 Look at the WHITENESS of the Indian jersey ! https://t.co/caeybuYsfS — Soham Choudhary सोहम چودھری (@SohamMChoudhary) June 18, 2021

It's getting Hilarious at this point 😅 https://t.co/t43JAmFiEv — Arjun (@zjun_kotta) June 18, 2021

India detergent the best.... 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/eGqX46J8Xj — Debiprasad swain (@RealDeba) June 18, 2021

Chauk gaye?