Today, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match. And since the king has been in search of his 71st century for a while now, people had been expecting him to score one today. The stage was right, the opponent, more so. Unfortunately, that has not come to pass, with Kohli being dismissed for 45, bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya.

While it is heartbreaking (not really, we're sitting at the brink of a World War LOL), someone on Twitter actually predicted Kohli's innings today.

Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

What is the actual F, right? Yeah, come join the rest of Twitter in admiring their clairvoyance. Well, most people just have questions about their own future.

What the hell 😱 how ? Did you predict so correctly omg 😳

Eh, there's still the second innings. Hopefully, Kohli will be able to do it in a few days.