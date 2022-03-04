Today, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match. And since the king has been in search of his 71st century for a while now, people had been expecting him to score one today. The stage was right, the opponent, more so. Unfortunately, that has not come to pass, with Kohli being dismissed for 45, bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya. 

Source: Jagran

While it is heartbreaking (not really, we're sitting at the brink of a World War LOL), someone on Twitter actually predicted Kohli's innings today. 

What is the actual F, right? Yeah, come join the rest of Twitter in admiring their clairvoyance. Well, most people just have questions about their own future. 

Eh, there's still the second innings. Hopefully, Kohli will be able to do it in a few days. 