Today, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match. And since the king has been in search of his 71st century for a while now, people had been expecting him to score one today. The stage was right, the opponent, more so. Unfortunately, that has not come to pass, with Kohli being dismissed for 45, bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya.
While it is heartbreaking (not really, we're sitting at the brink of a World War LOL), someone on Twitter actually predicted Kohli's innings today.
What is the actual F, right? Yeah, come join the rest of Twitter in admiring their clairvoyance. Well, most people just have questions about their own future.
Hi @Quick__Single , can you tell me if I'll ever become rich? https://t.co/nCsCnTyDSY— Umaima Saeed (@UmaimaSaeed) March 4, 2022
new jofra in the town https://t.co/sOXutnH0U7— Shadow clone (@shadowclone249) March 4, 2022
What the hell 😱 how ? Did you predict so correctly omg 😳— Hari (@Hari123___) March 4, 2022
Including expression omg this is unbelievable #100thTestForKingKohli #VK100 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/8bhvEFDq6H
What! Tf😳😲— 🕊️♡ツ (@zaynnoor56) March 4, 2022
Such an insane prediction. https://t.co/J8xo2MNFIp pic.twitter.com/DS2LLd1brX
What! 😳😲— Eliff Shafaq (@elifshafaq) March 4, 2022
Such insane prediction. https://t.co/Al1JDXctZJ pic.twitter.com/II1IW20rgj
March 4, 2022
Eh, there's still the second innings. Hopefully, Kohli will be able to do it in a few days.