Today was the day when we were going to be free, when the restrictions had to be lifted, but the threat of coronavirus is far from over and i has prompted to impose another lockdown till May 3.
Now, this is probably the wisest decision keeping in mind the current situation, but we'd be lying if we said it doesn't hurt at all. It is going to take even more time to get back to normal life and that sucks.
Twitter agrees with me on this.
people: lockdown kya boring hai, life mein kuch excitement hai hi nahi— The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 14, 2020
modi ji: pic.twitter.com/RpvA9EtuId
Indians to Modiji pic.twitter.com/lpBlq0Tq36— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2 extended till 3 May— ℃нιяαg (@ChiragSRKian) April 14, 2020
Lockdown 3 will be extended till 20 May. pic.twitter.com/2yMZkMmmM8
Modiji after extending lockdown#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/G4YcTiaCRv— Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) April 14, 2020
Okay 😭😭 #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/jTElDoVqr5— divtweets2.0 (@divtweets2) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2— Bae_shali (@bae_shali) April 14, 2020
*Introverts after knowing lockdown extended till 3rd of May* pic.twitter.com/0xq9jcrJfa
Pic-1: When You Are Ready To Go Out Thinking Lockdown Will Be Lifted.— Bᴇᴡᴋᴏᴏғ Lᴀᴅᴋᴀ 💭 (@bewkoof_ladkaa) April 14, 2020
Pic 2- When You Heard Lockdown Extended Till 3'May. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WPIdEWnjNj
States: We are extending the lockdown till 30th April.— Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) April 14, 2020
Amit Shah: I think your address is not required now.
Modi: Aise kaise!
Modi *on TV*: Lockdown extended till 3rd May.
Lockdown extended till 3rd May.— Himanshu Hirpara 🌍 (@HimanshuHirpara) April 14, 2020
People right now: pic.twitter.com/MO4a5KQa85
condition of cigarettes and alcohol lovers right now after extension to 3rd May#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/uAGxPuCSJx— 𝑱𝒂𝒂𝒕 𝑲𝒂 𝑪𝒉𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒂 (@WordOfTheGod) April 14, 2020
Lockdown Extension till 3rd May— Jibran Zichu || (@JibranZichu) April 14, 2020
•
Meanwhile Indians :- pic.twitter.com/LWIXdraSwv
Lockdown exists for 3rd may— SûrÆj VeRma (@SrjVerma4) April 14, 2020
Meanwhile inner soul :-👇👇 pic.twitter.com/yO8n8iuvWJ