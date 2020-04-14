Today was the day when we were going to be free, when the restrictions had to be lifted, but the threat of coronavirus is far from over and i has prompted to impose another lockdown till May 3.

Now, this is probably the wisest decision keeping in mind the current situation, but we'd be lying if we said it doesn't hurt at all. It is going to take even more time to get back to normal life and that sucks.

Twitter agrees with me on this.

people: lockdown kya boring hai, life mein kuch excitement hai hi nahi



modi ji: pic.twitter.com/RpvA9EtuId — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 14, 2020

Lockdown extended till May 3 pic.twitter.com/8OjaRXZGJw — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2 extended till 3 May



Lockdown 3 will be extended till 20 May. pic.twitter.com/2yMZkMmmM8 — ℃нιяαg (@ChiragSRKian) April 14, 2020

Pic-1: When You Are Ready To Go Out Thinking Lockdown Will Be Lifted.



Pic 2- When You Heard Lockdown Extended Till 3'May. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WPIdEWnjNj — Bᴇᴡᴋᴏᴏғ Lᴀᴅᴋᴀ 💭 (@bewkoof_ladkaa) April 14, 2020

States: We are extending the lockdown till 30th April.



Amit Shah: I think your address is not required now.

Modi: Aise kaise!



Modi *on TV*: Lockdown extended till 3rd May. — Nirmala Tai (@Vishj05) April 14, 2020

Lockdown extended till 3rd May.



People right now: pic.twitter.com/MO4a5KQa85 — Himanshu Hirpara 🌍 (@HimanshuHirpara) April 14, 2020

condition of cigarettes and alcohol lovers right now after extension to 3rd May#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/uAGxPuCSJx — 𝑱𝒂𝒂𝒕 𝑲𝒂 𝑪𝒉𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒂 (@WordOfTheGod) April 14, 2020

Lockdown Extension till 3rd May

•

Meanwhile Indians :- pic.twitter.com/LWIXdraSwv — Jibran Zichu || (@JibranZichu) April 14, 2020

Lockdown exists for 3rd may

Meanwhile inner soul :-👇👇 pic.twitter.com/yO8n8iuvWJ — SûrÆj VeRma (@SrjVerma4) April 14, 2020

Jokes aside, stay home. For yourself, for health professionals and for every other citizen.