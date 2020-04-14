Today was the day when we were going to be free, when the restrictions had to be lifted, but the threat of coronavirus is far from over and i has prompted to impose another lockdown till May 3.

Now, this is probably the wisest decision keeping in mind the current situation, but we'd be lying if we said it doesn't hurt at all. It is going to take even more time to get back to normal life and that sucks.

Twitter agrees with me on this.

Jokes aside, stay home. For yourself, for health professionals and for every other citizen.