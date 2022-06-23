Remember the time when every Youtube Ad had a skip button? Ah! Where are those good old days? I was under the impression that it was only me who had gotten super worked up about these long, long ads. But apparently, a lot many of us are in the same boat.

A Twitter user ranted about YouTube Ads, and the tweet went viral like ANYTHING.

They getting too comfortable man someone needa stop this — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) June 22, 2022

People have REALLY got something to say about this.

I miss having a skip button on literally every single ad on YouTube. They had like a 3 second wait to skip button too. I think I even remember a time when they didn’t have ads period, but maybe my memory is slightly off on that last one? — Orangez (@OrangeElk) June 23, 2022

What they might not realize is that forcing long ads on me, makes me actually hate the company and product that's being advertised. Short ads strait to the point is all that's needed — Mario Velasco (@djmariov86) June 23, 2022

My most hated current ad is this super irritating tooth rush ad with these woohoo sounds. I can't stand the thing and have been seeing it for like 6 months. It used to be like 15 seconds at least but even the short version still gives me flashbacks of neverending woohoos — Joonster (@Joonster616) June 23, 2022

Oh yes! And the ad legit comes ANYTIME.

And right in the middle of a tense exchange during a documentary—suddenly I’m listening to a vet talk about saving Oprah’s dog and his magic freeze dried dog food. — Sarah (@Sarabeth607) June 23, 2022

Agreed! These ads are getting out of hand. I get it, it’s an easy way to pay creators and such but there should some creators rely more on patron/twitch these days. If YT isn’t compensating them with the use of ads like they agreed, why bother putting up the videos? — AllDay (@The_All_Day) June 23, 2022

YouTube taking commercial breaks like that aint the reason why i stopped watching normal television 🧍🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/RzTFki6go9 — Mochii ☆ (@prettyboyswag1_) June 22, 2022

And the unskippable ones have gotten longer too. Saw another 10-second one recently.🚮 — Sipho McKenzie Dyani (@McKenzie_TBE) June 23, 2022

LOL. How far would you go with Ad blockers? They'll find you.

3 ads before and in-video ads by the channel themselves. Ad blockers work wonders though. Only problem is YT/Google updates to try to bypass the blocker and still show you the mountain of crap ads you see on a daily basis. — Moe Davinci 🌃 🇬🇭 (@MoeLivesForever) June 23, 2022

HELL!!! I'm so tired too, like, I have seen videos of six minutes with like four ads, sometimes of 30 seconds each and I'm like ??????? Or three ads in a video of four minutes, making them last around 37 % of whatever I'm seeing???? — Xander - It's all about Erwin's titties 💖 (@Para_BellumX) June 23, 2022

People are still getting ads in 2022? How is having ad block not standardized yet — SaltySalman 🇧🇩 (@SaltySalman) June 23, 2022

Create product, make it big, make it more big, make people use product for free, kill entire competition and then...... You are king do anything you want to do. That's what happening — rajat singh (@rajatsingh954) June 23, 2022

Oh! It's not just YouTube. It's everywhere.

At least they’re generally short, no more than 15 ish seconds and if they’re long they’re skippable. You also only see ads on one video every 20-ish minutes. Better than 2 60 second long unskippable ads before every single stream on twitch — QuirkScrew | 🎮 The Cycle: Frontier (@QuirkscrewTV) June 23, 2022

I used to love Chaand Baaliyan, but I'm so over the song now. Spotify has overplayed that advertisement.

Spotify having up to FIVE 30 second ads after every song is insane — xy (@dzlusion) June 23, 2022

So people really hate ads.

One time at a party we were listening to music through youtube and start of the next video was someone talking, we thought it was just a weird passionate speech intro and left it. After a while we realised its an ad, and then saw it was a 45minute speech for an ad — Joonster (@Joonster616) June 23, 2022

Youtube advertizies a bunch of stuff i'll literally never buy in the most unappealing ways in the process of interrupting my viewing which is the reason I log into it in the first place. Wtf — Miranda Victorious Pruinae (She/they) (@CadillacCatMP) June 23, 2022

I once woke up and yt was playing an *entire* album as an ad!?? Don't you mine my personal information to target ads? Don't you know I'm a sociopath who only listens to music once a week. And that music is literally only Nicki Minaj and Paramore!!??? WHY ARE WE HERE!!! — Nefretitties (@nefretitties) June 23, 2022

Youtube: "come to our site, we are nothing like cable tv!"

Also youtube: "Hey its been 30 seconds since you started this 7 minute video, you need to watch 3 ads to continue." — Biden Would Rather You Starve (@NorskVind) June 23, 2022

@YouTube we get it that Ads pay the youtubers for their content etc... But it's insane to have so many ads and not being able to skip them after a few seconds is even worse. https://t.co/wqzttvfASV — Andy from Australia (@RaneroAndres) June 23, 2022

Well, Team YouTube actually responded to this!

hey there – this may happen w/ a certain type of ad format called bumper ads (since they're super short, only up to 6 secs). but we appreciate your honest feedback & will be sure to share it w/ the appropriate team! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 23, 2022

Umm, I'm not sure whether that response helps but thank you.

Not just YouTube, but will every streaming platform force us to purchase their premium subscriptions? Because it sure seems like that with their unbearable, unavoidable, long, tedious ads.