Unless you've been living under a rock, you have seen Shark Tank India memes going viral on social media. It's a business reality show that gives a chance to Indian entrepreneurs to obtain investment.

But there's one person from the show Twitteratis meticulously hates! Yup. I am talking about Ashneer Grover and his attitude on Shark Tank India.

Don't believe me? Here's proof.

When you tell Ashneer Grover to behave like a normal, decent human being.



Ashneer: pic.twitter.com/oyjO04XMhO — Aryan Aggarwal (@atg__gta) January 15, 2022

Ashneer Grover after looking at all memes on him! pic.twitter.com/r5nuaAtj5k — Swetank (@swetankkk) January 14, 2022

Do you hate Ashneer Grover as much as i do? — Raj joshi (@Rajjoshi4197) January 10, 2022

POV : You are Ashneer Grover and you are talking to Ashneer Grover.#SharkTank #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/x8HajAEMFv — Rajnish (@unlikeOsho) January 13, 2022

There is overdose of Ashneer Grover's meme in my feed. — Vanshika Sharma (@vanshikarsharma) January 7, 2022

Unbelievable arrogance on display @Ashneer_Grover! Doglapan meme is not really a meme, it’s his innate egomaniacal character. — Mandar Amdekar (@MandarAmdekar) January 10, 2022

Watched just one pitch of shark tank India and Ashneer Grover proved why all this hate!!! — Saurav K (@stoicalvin) January 21, 2022

I don't know but I hate Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank.. Might be popular or unpopular opinion.. — artistaagamshah (@aagamshah888) January 5, 2022

I hate this man Ashneer Grover the most in #SharkTankIndia ! Such a bloody arrogant person this one is!

Also I’ve heard BharatPe spent 299 Cr to generate a profit of 6 cr in FY20, that’s the kind of a joke this man is 🤣 https://t.co/ZkkrZiVuEZ — Harnoor Singh (@hrnurtweets2) January 8, 2022

We have participated and pitched, why will we hate the idea of Shark Tank India, we hate the Shark named #ashneergrover for his ways which are being shown and proven, yes! you may shower all your love and adulation on him but the truth is out there in the open buddy!!! — Shark Tank India Parody (@SharkTankParody) January 9, 2022

This man should be revoked from his position for giving hate remarks and inappropriate behaviour #AshneerGrover — Radhe ! (@beingradhe1_) January 6, 2022

Do you hate him too?

