Unless you've been living under a rock, you have seen Shark Tank India memes going viral on social media. It's a business reality show that gives a chance to Indian entrepreneurs to obtain investment.
But there's one person from the show Twitteratis meticulously hates! Yup. I am talking about Ashneer Grover and his attitude on Shark Tank India.
Don't believe me? Here's proof.
Ashneer Grover after looking at all memes on him! pic.twitter.com/r5nuaAtj5k— Swetank (@swetankkk) January 14, 2022
Ashneer Grover right now 😅-#SharkTankIndia #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/n7ap4Ce1qK— Shark Tank India Parody 😅 (@SharkTankIndiaP) January 19, 2022
Do you hate Ashneer Grover as much as i do?— Raj joshi (@Rajjoshi4197) January 10, 2022
POV : You are Ashneer Grover and you are talking to Ashneer Grover.#SharkTank #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/x8HajAEMFv— Rajnish (@unlikeOsho) January 13, 2022
If "sach kadwa hota hain" had a face !!!@Ashneer_Grover @namitathapar— Rohan Agrawal (@rohan_marwari) January 19, 2022
#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/qc3oNlE5mB
Ashneer Grover's attitude throughout #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/5CLzuTG4de— Ashneer Grover (@MemesByMehul) January 14, 2022
There is overdose of Ashneer Grover's meme in my feed.— Vanshika Sharma (@vanshikarsharma) January 7, 2022
Unbelievable arrogance on display @Ashneer_Grover! Doglapan meme is not really a meme, it’s his innate egomaniacal character.— Mandar Amdekar (@MandarAmdekar) January 10, 2022
Watched just one pitch of shark tank India and Ashneer Grover proved why all this hate!!!— Saurav K (@stoicalvin) January 21, 2022
I don't know but I hate Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank.. Might be popular or unpopular opinion..— artistaagamshah (@aagamshah888) January 5, 2022
I hate this man Ashneer Grover the most in #SharkTankIndia ! Such a bloody arrogant person this one is!— Harnoor Singh (@hrnurtweets2) January 8, 2022
Also I’ve heard BharatPe spent 299 Cr to generate a profit of 6 cr in FY20, that’s the kind of a joke this man is 🤣 https://t.co/ZkkrZiVuEZ
We have participated and pitched, why will we hate the idea of Shark Tank India, we hate the Shark named #ashneergrover for his ways which are being shown and proven, yes! you may shower all your love and adulation on him but the truth is out there in the open buddy!!!— Shark Tank India Parody (@SharkTankParody) January 9, 2022
This man should be revoked from his position for giving hate remarks and inappropriate behaviour #AshneerGrover— Radhe ! (@beingradhe1_) January 6, 2022
Do you hate him too?
