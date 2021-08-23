Dimension enthusiast Sadhguru often says things that are incomprehensible. Not in the 'we are mere mortals how can we understand this?' kind of way.

It's more like... huh?

At this point, people have started ignoring his calls to explore multitudes on Twitter, but every so often, he says things that end up gaining attention. Because well, this is the kind of stuff he says:

#RakshaBandhan is a promise to protect the Feminine - not because of Fragility but for the value of Fragrance. –Sg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 22, 2021

So, rakshabandhan is a promise to protect my... fragrance? Yeah, that will be a hard pass from me. And for Twitter.

What the fuck does this even mean? https://t.co/1yhTa9XrGZ — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) August 23, 2021

Sadhguru is also venturing into the perfume industry. Check out his first fragrance - protect the feminine (for women). Notes of bullshit, peppered with delusion. https://t.co/qhGPAbkjYK — misandrist green biryani (@misandristbb) August 23, 2021

what fragrance 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/44XEBnfijc — anannya ✨ tANI SUPREMACY (@anxioushours7) August 23, 2021

Unfortunately I was born in the wrong dimension hence couldn't understand https://t.co/dxNbHyOqsr — ChaiDuck (@ChaiDuckToots) August 23, 2021

Chapter 3: How to sugarcoat your inherent misogyny



A. Make an all encompassing statement on protecting women

B. Announce that women are fragile

C. Follow it up with a stupid and patronising wordplay meaning nothing https://t.co/ajWKO2wrm9 — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) August 23, 2021

i don't know who needs to hear this but just because it alliterates, it doesn't mean it makes sense🙃 https://t.co/SIelBznfJY — Aru ◕ᴥ◕ (@aruvainotalk) August 23, 2021

Brain is not an organ,its an omellete.

-Sg https://t.co/VQXvGTDwiK — RR (@muskmawafan) August 22, 2021

What the actual fuck bro https://t.co/HimpUZQOdE — sambhar vade (@SambharVade) August 22, 2021

Sir, do you grow your poppies in-house or do you procure them? Mighty good stuff you have. — Mostly Charmless (@asuph) August 23, 2021

Waiting for Kangana to retweet this...oh wait!