Dimension enthusiast Sadhguru often says things that are incomprehensible. Not in the 'we are mere mortals how can we understand this?' kind of way.
It's more like... huh?
At this point, people have started ignoring his calls to explore multitudes on Twitter, but every so often, he says things that end up gaining attention. Because well, this is the kind of stuff he says:
#RakshaBandhan is a promise to protect the Feminine - not because of Fragility but for the value of Fragrance. –Sg— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 22, 2021
So, rakshabandhan is a promise to protect my... fragrance? Yeah, that will be a hard pass from me. And for Twitter.
What the fuck does this even mean? https://t.co/1yhTa9XrGZ— Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) August 23, 2021
Sadhguru is also venturing into the perfume industry. Check out his first fragrance - protect the feminine (for women). Notes of bullshit, peppered with delusion. https://t.co/qhGPAbkjYK— misandrist green biryani (@misandristbb) August 23, 2021
what fragrance 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/44XEBnfijc— anannya ✨ tANI SUPREMACY (@anxioushours7) August 23, 2021
Unfortunately I was born in the wrong dimension hence couldn't understand https://t.co/dxNbHyOqsr— ChaiDuck (@ChaiDuckToots) August 23, 2021
Chapter 3: How to sugarcoat your inherent misogyny— Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) August 23, 2021
A. Make an all encompassing statement on protecting women
B. Announce that women are fragile
C. Follow it up with a stupid and patronising wordplay meaning nothing https://t.co/ajWKO2wrm9
i don't know who needs to hear this but just because it alliterates, it doesn't mean it makes sense🙃 https://t.co/SIelBznfJY— Aru ◕ᴥ◕ (@aruvainotalk) August 23, 2021
Brain is not an organ,its an omellete.— RR (@muskmawafan) August 22, 2021
-Sg https://t.co/VQXvGTDwiK
Same energy https://t.co/6vQ0mngYcC pic.twitter.com/4Icw9BJxQX— Goku (@GokuSivakumar) August 22, 2021
What the actual fuck bro https://t.co/HimpUZQOdE— sambhar vade (@SambharVade) August 22, 2021
Sir, do you grow your poppies in-house or do you procure them? Mighty good stuff you have.— Mostly Charmless (@asuph) August 23, 2021
Waiting for Kangana to retweet this...oh wait!