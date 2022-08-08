Love has no boundaries. People say this, but a girl has taken this to a whole another level in a bizarre incident in the Sualkuchi district of Assam. 

A 15-year-old girl in Assam has injected her boyfriend's HIV-positive blood into her body under the pretext of true and deep love.  

The minor met her boyfriend on Facebook. Reportedly, she has even attempted to flee with her lover multiple times in the past. However, she was always brought back home by her parents. 

The couple had been together for the last three years before the girl took this extreme step.

 While the police have arrested the youth, the girl is under medical care.