Love has no boundaries. People say this, but a girl has taken this to a whole another level in a bizarre incident in the Sualkuchi district of Assam.

A 15-year-old girl in Assam has injected her boyfriend's HIV-positive blood into her body under the pretext of true and deep love.

The minor met her boyfriend on Facebook. Reportedly, she has even attempted to flee with her lover multiple times in the past. However, she was always brought back home by her parents.

The couple had been together for the last three years before the girl took this extreme step.

Here's how Twitter reacted to this strange incident.

Few things are beyond understanding. — Syed Rafi - నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) August 7, 2022

Anything extreme is insanity, even love. https://t.co/smYBT7FecL — ABDULLA MADUMOOLE ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಮಾದುಮೂಲೆ (@AMadumool) August 8, 2022

at this age, they have tremendous faith in love the girl looks like a pre-teen where are her parents? — Zaara 🇮🇳 (@XaraTheGreatCat) August 7, 2022

What the beep

Ye sab chal kya raha hai duniya mein — Sexular (@ansaritalaha007) August 7, 2022

Darwin's theory of survival of the fittest has been successfully refuted. — Shms (@ShmesSufyan) August 7, 2022

Love is blind taken to extreme level. 🤐 pic.twitter.com/XrMWojRDAh — Moin S (@Moin30Moin) August 7, 2022

Tejasvi Tejasvi Log hai 🤦🤦🤦 https://t.co/vsA2vxxttB — ಅಭಿಜಿತ್ | ABHIJIT 🤚 (@Abhijit14683348) August 8, 2022

Madness in disguised... https://t.co/44QAR9hv4Z — IBRAHIM BUKAR NAMBA (@Valleh_Kirawa) August 7, 2022

When I look for the loyalty, trust, love in my future partner, ngl i expect those to be of this level 😂 https://t.co/NQ3RRwLMrQ — Sushil (@Reacher_it_is) August 7, 2022

Pyaar ki toh darna kya - literal meaning le liya shayyad. — Pablo (@Blowfish_1201) August 7, 2022

She actually didn't have to inject blood 😬 https://t.co/0zINA9bwth — Rom. (@doc_romcom) August 7, 2022

While the police have arrested the youth, the girl is under medical care.