Back in the day, before social media had found a way into our lives, if we had a thought we believed to be stupid, we would just keep it to ourselves. However, with free internet, every time someone had a bad thought, they think it's wise to share it with the world.

Sometimes, it's just a way to get attention, get more followers, and other times people genuinely believed their own bad takes. So, in today's episode of "Look, the North Indians are at it again", we have a Twitter user who believes South Indians only have one good dish- Dosa.

South Indians : Dosa

New Delhi : Chole bhature,Butter chicken,Paranthas,Kababs,chole kulche,Pav bhaji,Kathi rolls,dahi bhalle, paneer tikka etc etc — 34+35 // free aryan khan (@LostMalone_) October 6, 2021

Naturally, Desi Twitter woke up to this ignoramus tweet and let's just say I saw some fire and brimstone on the way to work today.

this just in dosa is the only dish that exists in South india — Anandita. (@mightbeana) October 6, 2021

so what, we just have dosa nothing else, not even water 🙏 — S🐥🍍 (@whineapples) October 6, 2021

haan na yaar we don't even have 10 different chutneys and sambar for the dosa.. bhej do pls delhi se 🥺👉🏻👈🏻 https://t.co/fwUfVJVXcN — sapphire (@whydoumindhehe) October 7, 2021

Why I ask people to take their social science class seriously 😭 https://t.co/W1suzsIA3I — anush (they/she) (@anushkaabhilwar) October 6, 2021

honestly would not mind just living on dosa 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/EOITGTH1lB pic.twitter.com/JZvZ3IaXiH — lorde of the wings 🏳️‍🌈 (@suburbanaxal) October 6, 2021

this is fucking why we should have burnt chennai express to the ground https://t.co/NZzI7dALNC — it's ALEX'S BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@jinsolgbt) October 6, 2021

And this is why twitter should've gone down. https://t.co/GX2NNPzmj4 — Aditya Srinivasa (@tangy_31) October 6, 2021

i don’t think this person has ever visited the south 😭😭 https://t.co/naTdf5kIfz — certified r&b shorty (@LightYagami_xo) October 6, 2021

24 hours a day and you couldn't take 2 mins out of that to look it up before tweeting this absurdity https://t.co/W5EHNL980y — Mal⚡ (@sunlixieeeee) October 6, 2021

This is the smartest north indian man https://t.co/cxEiqdSVf2 — swapnil (@swapzer0) October 6, 2021

first of all kebabs aren't yours, second of all shut the fuck up https://t.co/GCpXAOj1x3 — sanchita is ziv's | peace era 🧘‍♂️ (@flightofIiam) October 6, 2021

U literally need to learn more about our culture before going around uneducated about the various dishes that are actually present.



gotya https://t.co/EBtbpGyWKp — Varad (@vradjoshi) October 6, 2021

ah yes, I eat dosa and I drink dosa batter 3 times a day everyday. 👍 https://t.co/1Gj8czA4an — Ammz (@ammsosickofyou) October 6, 2021

Do North Indians deserve rights? Discuss. https://t.co/UJJGssAzhQ — Basi (@Basi_cally) October 6, 2021

so much food so less brain https://t.co/XgdVlevJpL — Tabrez (@tabrezdont) October 6, 2021

Your entire food is made with tomato onion your food wouldn’t exist if portuguese didn’t bring tomato here omg 😭 https://t.co/NX3CxBVZ95 — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) October 7, 2021

Delhittes are to India what Americans are to the world. 😭 https://t.co/Xug5SMYDEV — Muhammed Hussain (@iamzappy) October 6, 2021

deactivate ❓😐 — Roro (@rohansplaining) October 6, 2021

Now, for those of you who don't frequent Twitter, this is what you would call a "Trigger Tweet". It's meant to garner the responses it did. That said, it is still so damn stupid.