Back in the day, before social media had found a way into our lives, if we had a thought we believed to be stupid, we would just keep it to ourselves. However, with free internet, every time someone had a bad thought, they think it's wise to share it with the world.
Sometimes, it's just a way to get attention, get more followers, and other times people genuinely believed their own bad takes. So, in today's episode of "Look, the North Indians are at it again", we have a Twitter user who believes South Indians only have one good dish- Dosa.
Naturally, Desi Twitter woke up to this ignoramus tweet and let's just say I saw some fire and brimstone on the way to work today.
this just in dosa is the only dish that exists in South india— Anandita. (@mightbeana) October 6, 2021
so what, we just have dosa nothing else, not even water 🙏— S🐥🍍 (@whineapples) October 6, 2021
haan na yaar we don't even have 10 different chutneys and sambar for the dosa.. bhej do pls delhi se 🥺👉🏻👈🏻 https://t.co/fwUfVJVXcN— sapphire (@whydoumindhehe) October 7, 2021
Why I ask people to take their social science class seriously 😭 https://t.co/W1suzsIA3I— anush (they/she) (@anushkaabhilwar) October 6, 2021
honestly would not mind just living on dosa 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/EOITGTH1lB pic.twitter.com/JZvZ3IaXiH— lorde of the wings 🏳️🌈 (@suburbanaxal) October 6, 2021
this is fucking why we should have burnt chennai express to the ground https://t.co/NZzI7dALNC— it's ALEX'S BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@jinsolgbt) October 6, 2021
24 hours a day and you couldn't take 2 mins out of that to look it up before tweeting this absurdity https://t.co/W5EHNL980y— Mal⚡ (@sunlixieeeee) October 6, 2021
This is the smartest north indian man https://t.co/cxEiqdSVf2— swapnil (@swapzer0) October 6, 2021
first of all kebabs aren't yours, second of all shut the fuck up https://t.co/GCpXAOj1x3— sanchita is ziv's | peace era 🧘♂️ (@flightofIiam) October 6, 2021
U literally need to learn more about our culture before going around uneducated about the various dishes that are actually present.— Varad (@vradjoshi) October 6, 2021
gotya https://t.co/EBtbpGyWKp
ah yes, I eat dosa and I drink dosa batter 3 times a day everyday. 👍 https://t.co/1Gj8czA4an— Ammz (@ammsosickofyou) October 6, 2021
so much food so less brain https://t.co/XgdVlevJpL— Tabrez (@tabrezdont) October 6, 2021
Your entire food is made with tomato onion your food wouldn’t exist if portuguese didn’t bring tomato here omg 😭 https://t.co/NX3CxBVZ95— (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) October 7, 2021
Delhittes are to India what Americans are to the world. 😭 https://t.co/Xug5SMYDEV— Muhammed Hussain (@iamzappy) October 6, 2021
deactivate ❓😐— Roro (@rohansplaining) October 6, 2021
Now, for those of you who don't frequent Twitter, this is what you would call a "Trigger Tweet". It's meant to garner the responses it did. That said, it is still so damn stupid.