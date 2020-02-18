Do our actions always justify those feelings of guilt and culpability that we experience? Twitterati is all set to share what makes it feel like criminals even though something is simply not illegal.

Ever felt guilty for asking for your money back from someone who borrowed it from you? Here's a list of such things that makes us feel that we are doing wrong even when we are not.

What feels illegal, but isn’t? — jess (@loveIyjess) January 29, 2020

#1

Teaming up in an UNO game. — Mayuresh G (@ab_kya_hi_bole) January 30, 2020

#2

Eating food from one restaurant in another restaurant — 🌙ℹ️®️💲🔟 (@JaiTeethechef) January 29, 2020

#3

Taking the last piece. — Tomorrow's Fish 'n Chip Paper (@MadvilNE) January 30, 2020

#4

Using the bathroom and walking out without buying anything — Ny (@snacklipsnya) January 30, 2020

#5

Buying condoms — Alondra 🌻 (@anovoa23) January 30, 2020

#6

Eating food off the ground

Sorry ants no free handouts — Cyber Crackhead (@GowanusGoblin) February 7, 2020

#7

Asking someone to return your money. https://t.co/5dkvZ2EzzO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 6, 2020

#8

Going inside a store, looking around, and then leaving without buying anything.

I always feel like people suspect that I stole something😭 — ☃️🍑unapologetically assless 2020🍑☃️ (@goddess_rayray_) February 4, 2020

#9

Having sex at your parents house — Ella (@Ellagregson0) February 10, 2020

#10

not talking to someone you know as you pass them by because you don't know what to say — q u i r k y 🔞 (@oh_whut_thuuu) January 30, 2020

#11

Asking a sales person about the item then end up not buying it. — baby china (@gucciaji) January 30, 2020

#12

Automatically and unintentionally looking at someone’s cellphone when it lights up when they get a message — Ty (@tylawiggles) January 30, 2020

#13

Taking things from hotel rooms. The little soaps, shower gels, televisions, etc — Mary Potts of Biggleswade (@QueenMaryPotts) February 3, 2020

#14

Accidentally spitting at someone when talking — Charlie Clarke (@ChazClarke2) January 30, 2020

#15

Farting in public — ذال (@_phata_dhol_) February 4, 2020

#16

Things that feel illegal but aren't:



Calling in sick to work when you're actually sick — Compatible (@CompatibleVRC) February 7, 2020

Isn't it relatable? Why does it happen? Let's just leave that for psychologists!!