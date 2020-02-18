Do our actions always justify those feelings of guilt and culpability that we experience? Twitterati is all set to share what makes it feel like criminals even though something is simply not illegal.
Ever felt guilty for asking for your money back from someone who borrowed it from you? Here's a list of such things that makes us feel that we are doing wrong even when we are not.
What feels illegal, but isn’t?— jess (@loveIyjess) January 29, 2020
#1
#2
Eating food from one restaurant in another restaurant— 🌙ℹ️®️💲🔟 (@JaiTeethechef) January 29, 2020
#3
Taking the last piece.— Tomorrow's Fish 'n Chip Paper (@MadvilNE) January 30, 2020
#4
Using the bathroom and walking out without buying anything— Ny (@snacklipsnya) January 30, 2020
#5
Buying condoms— Alondra 🌻 (@anovoa23) January 30, 2020
#6
Eating food off the ground— Cyber Crackhead (@GowanusGoblin) February 7, 2020
Sorry ants no free handouts
#7
Asking someone to return your money. https://t.co/5dkvZ2EzzO— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 6, 2020
#8
#9
Having sex at your parents house— Ella (@Ellagregson0) February 10, 2020
#10
#11
Asking a sales person about the item then end up not buying it.— baby china (@gucciaji) January 30, 2020
#12
Automatically and unintentionally looking at someone’s cellphone when it lights up when they get a message— Ty (@tylawiggles) January 30, 2020
#13
Taking things from hotel rooms. The little soaps, shower gels, televisions, etc— Mary Potts of Biggleswade (@QueenMaryPotts) February 3, 2020
#14
Accidentally spitting at someone when talking— Charlie Clarke (@ChazClarke2) January 30, 2020
#15
#16
Things that feel illegal but aren't:— Compatible (@CompatibleVRC) February 7, 2020
Calling in sick to work when you're actually sick
Isn't it relatable? Why does it happen? Let's just leave that for psychologists!!