We desis are self obsessed. We know how to make everything in the world about ourselves and aren't guilty of doing that. So when it comes to Netflix's latest sensation Squid Game, how can we not reimagine the lead to be Khiladi Kumar?

Akshay kumar was amazing in Squid games 👌👌👍👍 pic.twitter.com/UWOT4JLOY2 — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile desis on Twitter be like-

He's the one who started this pic.twitter.com/gIiDzyvfxD — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) October 12, 2021

that tweet featuring a closeup of an actor in squid game who looks like akshay kumar is bothering me — 007 agent james 'aloo' bonda 💀 (@MrNarci) October 12, 2021

Akshay Kumar was my favorite in squid game pic.twitter.com/zZlWFyb9Wf — Kira🇵🇸 (@LightYagami143_) October 12, 2021

Now when I will watch squid games Akshay will be on my mind constantly — Jainil (@Jainilism) October 12, 2021

Nooooo... he is this close to acting in one given his "khatron ke khiladi" credentials — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) October 11, 2021

We're sure our khiladi would ace this Squid Game, are you?