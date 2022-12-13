Online dating can be interesting and all, but it’s mostly annoying, because people are annoying. These apps are meant for us to meet people we wouldn’t meet otherwise, which sounds like a good idea. But it’s almost difficult to tell people apart – everyone loves sushi, gym, The Office and ‘sarcasm’. So we end up swiping right to the permutations and combinations of these bios.

A Twitter user shared a similar generic bio, and of course, people joined in. While they’re all parodying cringey bios, they’re weirdly honest. And it wouldn’t be surprising if we do end up finding these for real. Clearly, the dating pool is not as large as one might think. If at all you think you found someone ‘different’, they’ll probably be a version of someone else you’ve already dated.

hi i'm jason from hinge. i love sushi and marvel movies. we'll get along if you understand my sarcasm. i'm just looking for my future gym buddy — kimberlee (@kimberleeerose) December 9, 2022

And now, Twitter is finding it tough to stop.

We’ll get along if you don’t get offended when I roast you 🤪🤪 https://t.co/OBEdSEmIb0 pic.twitter.com/iT4O2OQZU3 — Erin B. (@errinnb_) December 11, 2022

Hi I’m James from hinge. My love language is physical touch. I bet you can’t cook better than me. Figuring out my dating goals looking for friends https://t.co/LIeof4G6Wl — chubby cheeks mcgee🍭 (@sonyanicolee_) December 11, 2022

hi I’m Jake from (East Lansing) hinge. here’s a group picture with five other guys and you have no idea which one is me. one must go: the riv, dublin, or fieldhouse. by the way that baby in the photo isn’t mine it’s my sister’s. looking for a wedding date in February https://t.co/3HVBANY6aU — Lily Guiney (@LilyGuiney) December 11, 2022

Things got too real, too soon.

Hi, I'm Raghav from Hinge. I am overly competitive about board games. My best travel story is when I booked an impromptu round trip to Australia. You should not go out with me if you don't like The Office. Just looking for the Pam to my Jim. https://t.co/nVRGHyPbIY — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) December 11, 2022

hi im karan from ggn bumble, im 6'2 if that matters, i like my coffee the way i like my humor – dark, i hope you don't get offended easily https://t.co/MoiH1CCiDO — nush846 (@nush_846) December 12, 2022

Hi, I'm Akash from hinge. We'll get along if you love The Office. My best travel story is Manali 🍀. I'm looking for someone to share my life with, but not my fries 😜. https://t.co/VP6QVnvC3x — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) December 11, 2022

hi I’m apurva from hinge. a random fact I love is cars 🔥 and we’ll get along if you listen to the weekend 🐐don’t date me if you can’t handle sarcasm and dark humour 💀💀 https://t.co/0LprCh5H7l — palak (@preetparai) December 12, 2022

Did you right-swipe a sarcastic-foodie-cinephile today?