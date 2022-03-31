Every kid had a "once I grow up, I'm gonna do whatever I want!" phase. But somehow, while growing up, we forgot that as adults, we set our rules. We run the world (well, sort of) and can do whatever we want for ourselves.

Here we are to remind you of the actual fun parts about being an adult, despite the taxes and bills and...life in general. Too cynical? This tweet thread, by Rituparna Chatterjee, will help pamper the child within you while being the cool adult!

What are some of the things you yearned to do as a child and could finally do as an adult? When I started to live alone at 22, I ordered a half kg birthday cake (it wasn't my birthday) and ate it all by myself. No more of the "one-slice" nonsense. I still sometimes do it. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 30, 2022

Some scholar on the internet once said, "once you realise that there is no special occasion to have cake, that's when the second half of your life begins". (We don't actually know who said that, honestly).

I bought 100 dairy milks and finished them in a week — mayflower (@MGNTheTwin) March 30, 2022

*orders way too many chocolates* yeah, I'm just saving up for Halloween....totally doing that...

Sleep in as late as I want. As a kid my mom would switch off the fan! Not eat the things I hate but was forced to eat as a child like 'potol'. — Dweepobotee Brahma (@Dweepobotee) March 30, 2022

Mom is a school teacher. Even when we were visiting from college we were expected to sleep by 10:30. As school kids "sleeping in" on Sunday meant waking up at 8.



After I started working and living alone, on weekends I would get up directly for lunch. — Chhavi (@chhavi96) March 30, 2022

Keeping the AC on till noon during summers and sleeping in >>>>>

A friend bought a huge number of kids toys he yearned for as a child when he started earning. He's a senior doctor in a big Delhi hospital. — timetraveler (@thotflo) March 30, 2022

No, these aren't tears in my eyes, it's....dust!

Buy popcorn at the movies

Watch any film I feel like

Book myself into the hotels that I want to

And buy every book I want to read — সোহিনী | ஸோஹினி | Sohini (@sohinichat) March 30, 2022

Kya kissi ke bhi parents unhe popcorn nahi lene dete the?

Milkmaid. Entire tin, in a single sitting, as a 24-something-old. — Deepu (@deepusebastian) March 30, 2022

Hahaha similar story. The big bhaad of Mishti Doi was always preserved for guests at home and we kids were given very small scoops. Now I eat it to my heart content whenever I want😍 small things bring biggest joy❤ — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) March 30, 2022

As someone (me) rightly said it, "Meetha khaane ke liye shubh awsar ki koi zaroorat nahi."

This may sound stereotypical but I always wanted to buy gifts for my family, friends or myself whenever I want and without any specific occasion which I could only do when I started working & I still love doing that. — Sharmistha Chakraborty (@Sharmi_Chak) March 30, 2022

Finally acting on your love language because you're only answerable to yourself >>>

I was deprived of cable television as a child till my higher studies because parents say, it harms studies. Not sure why I've found other ways to harm studies but when I got my job I subbed to Netflix, Spotify and Amazon prime. No more bs on what I should avoid! — Satadru (@Satadru3) March 30, 2022

Now my constant rewatching of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham on Netflix and Encanto on Disney+Hotstar makes sense.