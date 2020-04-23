Exactly a year ago, everyone was going crazy over Avengers: Endgame. People were booking tickets in advance and the theatres played the movie 24/7.

But during this lockdown, all we can do is re-watch all those Marvel movies from beginning to end. So, a Twitter user Sun Tzilla did exactly that and posted a lengthy Twitter thread about all our favourite Marvel characters.

The user analysed every Marvel character and let's say, some Marvel fans might get offended.

Captain America



Self righteous know it all who only has any powers because they injected him with steroids. pic.twitter.com/TkIfSmOVHr — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Captain Marvel



Type of person that waits until a problem has gotten out of hand before offering any help so they can look like a hero. Where was she when Thanos first landed on earth? out in space twerking for Aliens. pic.twitter.com/81zS2NQSFJ — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

The Incredible Hulk



Typical meat head that has no technique when it comes to fighting. Anybody with basic BJJ skills could probably beat him in a fight. pic.twitter.com/IfCPuFDzt0 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Thor



Didn't even bother calling his earth girlfriend when he came to visit to help the Avengers fight Loki.



He probably got hoes all over the galaxy he is the superhero version of the rapper Future, a true leader in the field of Toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/7hnYK7LsrK — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Loki



Type of guy that will suggest doing some crimes together then snitch when you get caught. Tekashi 69 of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/4x8NDUqxS0 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Iron Man



Wishes he was Batman so bad, but has no hand to hand combat skills. Can't do anything if his suit run out of batteries, just a hyped up Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/NKVFibhfIv — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Black Panther



Got beat up by his cousin and on top of that he opened up Wakanda to the Americans. Bro you really think a dude who named himself 'Captain America' is not going to colonise you and steal your vibranium at the first opportunity? Dumb guy. pic.twitter.com/sBzkmQDRR5 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Black Widow



A prime example of how below average white people are able to secure high ranking positions. She got in the Avengers because she knows a bit of karate. pic.twitter.com/Ux42WODOyM — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Hawk Eye



Bro must have walked off the Lord Of The rings set and into the wrong franchise because how you trying to fight aliens with a bow and arrow? Useless. pic.twitter.com/NAjbSHeiuw — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Nick Fury



Type of boss that makes you come into work during coronavirus even though you aren't a key worker. pic.twitter.com/qLrL15LoJ0 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Dr Strange



Mf viewed 14 million futures and didn't think it would be a good idea to tell us about coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/vxX7APifBw — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Gamora



The idiot knew where the soul stone was the whole time, instead of using it to amass an army of killer zombies for when Thanos eventually comes shes keeping secrets. Dead because of lack of preparation. pic.twitter.com/MMnWeYRoRp — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Peter Quill



Mf need to update his playlist, he still listening to music from the 1970's. If he was listening to Future he wouldn't have got emotional and they would have beat Thanos in Infinity war. pic.twitter.com/9tnqgjg8De — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Groot



Doesn't talk a lot. I respect that. pic.twitter.com/gZIOwe6dy4 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Rocket



A true G, you just know he was out doing robberies in his black air forces before all that Guardian of the galaxy nonsense. pic.twitter.com/J2HdZ9tzwP — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Ant Man



All he had to do was enter Thanos’s ass and expand and that would have killed him. Tony Stark died because he didn't take one for the team. pic.twitter.com/y2ZLjDfK32 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Thanos



The guy was clearly a bit crazy but at least he wasn't racist. He was an equal opportunities genocidal maniac. Anyone can get it. pic.twitter.com/CMhzztsWm0 — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Falcon



Hustled the white man out the top position, the first black Captain America. Dr Umar Johnson would be proud. pic.twitter.com/2vdEjRO24c — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

Wanda



One of the most powerful characters in the MCU but still caused half the population of earth to get snapped because she was in a relationship with a red mac book pro. Proof that women are crazy. pic.twitter.com/s21FS9lARb — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020

You gotta love this guy for his honesty though.