Exactly a year ago, everyone was going crazy over Avengers: Endgame. People were booking tickets in advance and the theatres played the movie 24/7.
But during this lockdown, all we can do is re-watch all those Marvel movies from beginning to end. So, a Twitter user Sun Tzilla did exactly that and posted a lengthy Twitter thread about all our favourite Marvel characters.
The user analysed every Marvel character and let's say, some Marvel fans might get offended.
Captain America— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Self righteous know it all who only has any powers because they injected him with steroids. pic.twitter.com/TkIfSmOVHr
Captain Marvel— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Type of person that waits until a problem has gotten out of hand before offering any help so they can look like a hero. Where was she when Thanos first landed on earth? out in space twerking for Aliens. pic.twitter.com/81zS2NQSFJ
The Incredible Hulk— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Typical meat head that has no technique when it comes to fighting. Anybody with basic BJJ skills could probably beat him in a fight. pic.twitter.com/IfCPuFDzt0
Thor— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Didn't even bother calling his earth girlfriend when he came to visit to help the Avengers fight Loki.
He probably got hoes all over the galaxy he is the superhero version of the rapper Future, a true leader in the field of Toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/7hnYK7LsrK
Loki— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Type of guy that will suggest doing some crimes together then snitch when you get caught. Tekashi 69 of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/4x8NDUqxS0
Iron Man— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Wishes he was Batman so bad, but has no hand to hand combat skills. Can't do anything if his suit run out of batteries, just a hyped up Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/NKVFibhfIv
Black Panther— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Got beat up by his cousin and on top of that he opened up Wakanda to the Americans. Bro you really think a dude who named himself 'Captain America' is not going to colonise you and steal your vibranium at the first opportunity? Dumb guy. pic.twitter.com/sBzkmQDRR5
Black Widow— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
A prime example of how below average white people are able to secure high ranking positions. She got in the Avengers because she knows a bit of karate. pic.twitter.com/Ux42WODOyM
Hawk Eye— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Bro must have walked off the Lord Of The rings set and into the wrong franchise because how you trying to fight aliens with a bow and arrow? Useless. pic.twitter.com/NAjbSHeiuw
Nick Fury— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Type of boss that makes you come into work during coronavirus even though you aren't a key worker. pic.twitter.com/qLrL15LoJ0
Dr Strange— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Mf viewed 14 million futures and didn't think it would be a good idea to tell us about coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/vxX7APifBw
Gamora— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
The idiot knew where the soul stone was the whole time, instead of using it to amass an army of killer zombies for when Thanos eventually comes shes keeping secrets. Dead because of lack of preparation. pic.twitter.com/MMnWeYRoRp
Peter Quill— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Mf need to update his playlist, he still listening to music from the 1970's. If he was listening to Future he wouldn't have got emotional and they would have beat Thanos in Infinity war. pic.twitter.com/9tnqgjg8De
Groot— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Doesn't talk a lot. I respect that. pic.twitter.com/gZIOwe6dy4
Rocket— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
A true G, you just know he was out doing robberies in his black air forces before all that Guardian of the galaxy nonsense. pic.twitter.com/J2HdZ9tzwP
Ant Man— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
All he had to do was enter Thanos’s ass and expand and that would have killed him. Tony Stark died because he didn't take one for the team. pic.twitter.com/y2ZLjDfK32
Thanos— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
The guy was clearly a bit crazy but at least he wasn't racist. He was an equal opportunities genocidal maniac. Anyone can get it. pic.twitter.com/CMhzztsWm0
Falcon— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
Hustled the white man out the top position, the first black Captain America. Dr Umar Johnson would be proud. pic.twitter.com/2vdEjRO24c
Wanda— Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 18, 2020
One of the most powerful characters in the MCU but still caused half the population of earth to get snapped because she was in a relationship with a red mac book pro. Proof that women are crazy. pic.twitter.com/s21FS9lARb
You gotta love this guy for his honesty though.