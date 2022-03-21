I don't know about you, but when someone asks me about myself, I sometimes go into a mini panic spiral. It's as if I suddenly forget who I am, as a person. 

And it seems like I am not the only person who has felt the same sense of stress on being asked about their favourite movies, music etc. Because film director and writer Jessica Ellis described this exact emotion perfectly in a Twitter thread.

Jessica Ellis
Source: scriptmag

In the thread, Ellis talks about the pressure she feels upon being asked about her favourite things. And how dreadful it feels to suddenly have to think up of what they *actually* are!

What followed were hilarious comments and tweets by people talking about the times they went blank when people asked them about their favourite movies and whatnot. 

Me in my head, 'Please for the love of god stop asking me who I am, because I have no friggin' idea. And I low-key feel like an imposter for saying my favourite song is Yellow even when I haven't listened to it once in the last 3 years.