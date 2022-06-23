Ever lost something and gave up the search, thinking, "Ab toh milega bhi nahi"? This woman in Pakistan lost her belongings at the airport and thought the same.

Just realised I never told twitter this bizarre story. In 2018 I lost my laptop bag at Islamabad airport after an exhausting flight. It had my iPad, kindle and a hard disk. The hard disk had all my phone's backup. I was devastated but I got over it. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

She forgot about her belongings and bought replacements. Until, three years later, she somehow she got them back.

Three years later in 2021. When I had already gotten another kindle and tablet and had forgotten all about the lost luggage, I received a call from a mobile shop owner in Jehlum. Man claimed he had my stuff. First I couldn't figure what he was referring to, then I remembered. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

27-year-old Khadija, from Lahore, Pakistan, had the most one-of-a-kind encounter with an honest and civil man who decided to return her belongings 3 years after their theft. He was sold the gadgets from someone but soon realized that the items were probably stolen.

He sent me pictures of the contents of the bag and sure enough, it was my stuff. Exactly how I left them in the bag. Including my sunglasses and a notebook with my scribbles in it. Turns out, someone tried to sell him the gadgets but he figured out he wasn't the rightful owner. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

He not only realized that the items were stolen but also put a lot of effort in order to find the rightful owner. As fate would have it, he found a way to contact Khadija through a completely random screenshot in one of the backed up folders.

He kept the bag. Went through my hard disk to find a way to contact me. My back up folder had a completely random screenshot of a conversation between me and my roommate. Her number showed at the top so he contacted her to get my contact info. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

While many would debate keeping the items or not put in as much work to find the owner, the man did everything despite his humble backgrounds and village life.

Then my brother drove all the way to Jehlum to retrieve the stuff and thank the guy. The man lived in a small village, had a tiny mobile shop and barely made a living. But he did everything within his power to return a lost item to its rightful owner. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

The situation is as wholesome and inspiring, as it is bizarre. After Khadija's thread, Twitter marvelled at the honesty and integrity of the man and many users shared similar experiences.

1/2 This happened with me on an @airblueairline flight. I forgot my laptop in the front seat back pocket, left airport, got home. Needed it ~2 hrs later & realised the mistake. Called @airblueairline staff at airport, they told me they have found it and I can collect it, — Asim Khan (@itconsultlhr) June 23, 2022

I did the same once I found a lost mobile in a busy bazaar. The owner called & asked me to back his Mobile. I told the location. When he came and thanked me for giving him his mobile. — Wali Jaan (@Dawrankhan111) June 23, 2022

I once did the same kind of acr, in uni parking I found a car with lowered window and it had all the stuff like laptops, jackets, shoes etc. Then I shifted each and everything to my car and parked it against that car so close that no one could pass between the space or open its — Ah Med (@Aleemkrabby) June 22, 2022

Others are still waiting for this happy ending. But...reality might just be bitter.

No one has returned me my 23GB flash drive and a pouch till date which was lost 2 years ago in a shop. 😭 — Abdullah Hayat Khan 🇵🇰 (@ahk_speaks) June 23, 2022

1/2 This happened with me on an @airblueairline flight. I forgot my laptop in the front seat back pocket, left airport, got home. Needed it ~2 hrs later & realised the mistake. Called @airblueairline staff at airport, they told me they have found it and I can collect it, — Asim Khan (@itconsultlhr) June 23, 2022

A wholesome thread that is inspiring and heartwarming at the same time.