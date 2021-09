Ever imagined what life would have been before Instagram? Well, Twitter just did. It is back with a new trend called "before & after Instagram."Â

Indeed, Instagram has changed so many things around us. From Real to Reel, no filters to filters, you have a lot to notice with this trend.Â



We compiled some best ones for you. Have a look.

Before Instagram: Real

After Instagram: Reel — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Got Vaccinated..



After Instagram: Got Jabbed.. — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Car + Friends = Drive

After Instagram: Car + Friends = Yeh Hamari Pawrii Ho Rahi Hai — Asmaaira Dev Shah (@TheMemelogist) September 16, 2021

Before instagram: astrologer



After instagram: camera filters — Humorous_forever (@ForeverHumorous) September 16, 2021

Before instagram: pranaam

After instagram: shutup and bend over — Flash 〄 (@muskurale_yaar) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Unemployed

After Instagram: Influencer — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 16, 2021

Before instagram :



After Instagram : Ask me a question , let's talk . pic.twitter.com/slKPYUru85 — V🍂 (@iam_vamshiiii) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: bedsheets, lights, pillows, parks, clouds



After Instagram : ASTHETIC — Geethika🐰 (@shetalksalot__) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram - What's your name



After Instagram - Tell me your name without telling me your name — Sagar Budhwani 🇮🇳 (@Sagarbudhwani_) September 16, 2021

before instagram: twitter kia hai?

after instagram: instagram kya hai? — Flash 〄 (@muskurale_yaar) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Nimbu Pani



After Instagram: Virgin Mojito — Anne| Met gala day (@AnneIndiaKi) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Tiktok

After Instagram: Reels — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: bf-gf



After instagram: Nibba-nibbi — Nupur Choudhary🇮🇳 (@Humanwithavibe) September 16, 2021

before instagram: coffee



after instagram: dalgona — Astitva (@AstitvaSondhra) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Bookworm



After Instagram: Bibliophile — Andy (@iamandy1987) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : Happy with no filters

After Instagram : Depressed with lots of filters — sakshe (@vibe_withsakshi) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: breakup



After Instagram: Kat gya — Anushkaaaa (@sareusernamegye) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram - my heart knows what I want



After Instagram - this filter tells you what you want — S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram - living the moment



After Instagram - let’s capture this moment — kaafishareef (@kaafishareef) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : Kaam bohot hai yaar...



After Instagram : Work Mode on 👨🏻‍💻 https://t.co/sbBDrmrY5l — Rahul (@chaiaurtesfaye) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Focus on goals

After Instagram: Like, Share, channel ko subscribe kijiye. https://t.co/z8FDpxUYcG — Raj Gupta (@RajGupta_20) September 16, 2021

Before instagram - Memes



After instagram - Motivation #thursdayvibes — Jorrigala Revanth (@jorigalarevanth) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram- People has normal names.



After Instagram - Heart hacker, Angel , Queen, King, Cutu putu l*wra lassan. — SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : No friends.

After Instagram : Still same. No friends. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Katti

After Instagram: Blocked#beforeinstagram — Tiwari Shivam (@tiwarishivam04) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Listening Music



After Instagram: I don't believe in soulmates but — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Pls don't ask me personal questions.



After Instagram: Ask me anything. — Dakshita (@dakshitanjr) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Thinking and Reasoning

After Instagram: Overthinking for no reasons.. — Spitfire! (@darsh_bm) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Chai



After Instagram: Chai Tea Latte — Meha (@BitchMastaani) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Lays



After Instagram : trendy cheese pops coated with crushed chips — Geethika🐰 (@shetalksalot__) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Chilla



After Instagram: Pan Cakes — MoMo🥟 (@diimplegirll) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Paratha



After Instagram: Quesadilla — shruti (@JustShruting) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram - watching YouTube videos for motivation



After Instagram - come on jeffry you can do it. — S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: No Instagram

After Instagram: Instagram



Simple 🤷🏻‍♂️! — Jatin🐾✨ (@Jsta_Wallflower) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : Berozgaar



After Instagram : Social Media Influencer #Going_Wid_Trend ✌️ — Girl in the Yellow Boot (@Ladki_Digital) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: single

After Instagram: single

😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Tweetwaadi (@tweetwaadi) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram- Cheese pizza



After Instagram- Chocolate pizza — Kavi (@Kavi15604223) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram:- we use 1 GB data.

After Instagram:- we use 4 GB data😩 — Adarsh ojha (@Adarsho50428804) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: daughter



After instagram: papa ki pari — N👽 (@iugxyalien) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: randomly clicking pics and posting online



After Instagram: Influencer — shruti (@JustShruting) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : Fukat



After Instagram : Influenzaaa pic.twitter.com/E24tDgKKYS — CFCAmeya (@ameyaelnino) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Biryani



After Instagram: Heydrabadi Biryani & Lucknowi Biryani — Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram: Jalebi



After Instagram: Syrup field rings — Shiv🔱 (@pdhle_yaar) September 16, 2021

Before Instagram : Born on 6 Jan



After Instagram : landed on earth on 6 Jan, downloaded by mommy on 6 Jan, cake murder on 6 Jan, midnight calls on 6 jan, doctor spanked my booty on 6 Jan 😭😭 — Observer (@its_simu) September 16, 2021

How was it for you? Let us know in the comment section.Â