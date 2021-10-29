Twitter so far has never failed to impress us. Be it a global outrage or anything it has always been there.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change of company name to Meta. Like always, Twitter had to comment on this one.

The name change of FACEBOOK has led to the meme festival by Twitteratis, and the social media giant itself didn't stop to comment on this.

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

Even Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook's new name by putting the literal Oxford dictionary definition of ‘meta’.

meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential. — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 28, 2021

This is not the first time Twitter has mocked Facebook. Even during the global outrage, Twitter posted "hello literally everyone" as it was the only app working.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The new name has already created news with memes on social media.

