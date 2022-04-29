'Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?' is certainly the second most annoying question. First is obviously, 'Beta, shaadi kab kar rahe ho?'

This and a slew of other obnoxious questions are lined up at a function where uncles and aunties are assembled to scrutinise the lives of a specific age group (which most certainly includes you and me).

And if you refuse to attend one of these events, your mother will take you down memory lane on how some random chachi babysat you when you were a toddler.

Guys please tell me how to avoid family function? It's Urgent 😭 — Aarchi Gandhi (@FafdaJalebie) April 27, 2022

So somebody took it to Twitter to seek some creative excuses to skip a family function, and now we all have a plan.

Khaansne ki acting shuru kar do. https://t.co/jbLBPxCQXI — Friendship Lover (@BOOKWOR82651258) April 28, 2022

Go abroad. Or at least move to a far away state. Else they won't let u avoid. Simple. True. Can't help. https://t.co/b01BAZPkbg — Gurucharan V (@GurucharanV2) April 28, 2022

Ghar pe bolo ki dusre caste ka ladka pasand hai.. aap kya aapki family ka bhi function avoid ho jaega — tweetersaahab (@tweeterpanchi) April 28, 2022

aree vo office ka jaruri kam aaj he to krna h, zindgii or maut ka sawaal haina business ki😅 — Harsh puniya (@theharshpuniya) April 27, 2022

Work meeting?

Do not get out of your room and pretend to be busy?

Go out only to refill water/pee and that too hastily.

Appear stressed because of work.



Hope these help :) — Nishtha Gehija (@nishthagehija26) April 28, 2022

"Chachi meri kundali me dosh hai toh agar main aapke ladke ki shaadi me aayi toh dulhan bhaag sakti hai"



No invitation for any function then coz chacha will spread this news like fire — Namanbir Singh🎄 (@realNamanbir) April 28, 2022

Join CA course.. atleast 5-6 year tak toh ye family function ban karva hi denga...😉😉 — Vru$hang $ (@v2shah) April 27, 2022

Go donate blood. Either you can't because Hb is low so you're ill. Or you can and you get dizzy. Either way you stay at home. — Sheeba (@sheeba_pathak) April 27, 2022

Take extra time to get ready, better ask for permission to go to a parlour to get ready, then escape on your favourite route with your friends, easy?



There is always an escape route - simply watch out for one 😛 — D2.0 (@d33pm3) April 27, 2022

Tell your parents Sharma ji ke bete se kam number aye hai,

Aur dimaag zara b nahi isliye padhti nahi. — vichitravichar (@the_suchitra) April 28, 2022

Bol do office me important meeting he direct MD ke sath agar nhi gyi to termination letter hath me de denge ab bolo papa aap sach me chahte ho ek din ke function ke liye me apna kam chhod du🤣 — Manish Patidar (@Manish_1601) April 28, 2022

Which one are you using next?