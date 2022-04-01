Indians are a fan of collecting souvenirs for memory. Some people rack up stamps and even bring home some tiny shells from the beaches. A coin from the currency of the country they loved or some people go as far as clicking pictures with the locals of the place!
It is no less than an obsession that we capture and collect memories, to reminisce them whenever we want to revisit that feeling.
This Twitter user's collection isn't typical, to say the least. On World Idli Day, he shared pictures of 27 varieties of idli he's clicked over time and has enjoyed in different places.
Keep scrolling, enjoy.
Where can one get Idli with Vada Curry (pic1) and Idli with Kumbakonam Kadappa (pic2) in Bangalore? pic.twitter.com/RVazpIBnRh— パンチ🇮🇳 (@panache2811) March 31, 2022
