Indians are a fan of collecting souvenirs for memory. Some people rack up stamps and even bring home some tiny shells from the beaches. A coin from the currency of the country they loved or some people go as far as clicking pictures with the locals of the place!

It is no less than an obsession that we capture and collect memories, to reminisce them whenever we want to revisit that feeling.

This Twitter user's collection isn't typical, to say the least. On World Idli Day, he shared pictures of 27 varieties of idli he's clicked over time and has enjoyed in different places.

Today is world Idli day. So sharing my idli collection :)

1. The legendary Brahmin's coffee bar, Shankarapuram. pic.twitter.com/3RPebYba8I — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

2. Singularly amazing Shree idli corner, Veerapillai street. pic.twitter.com/SiEALFQhoM — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

3. Murugan idli shop, on the highway towards Madras. Between Wallajahpet and Sriperumbudur. pic.twitter.com/SQEMhD0mOT — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

5. Eat first, Jayanagar. Unbelievably soft and pillowy! pic.twitter.com/q6P5frYw6x — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

Chikkanna Tiffin Room, sans the pudi. Fresh, soft idli with thuppa is ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TuUjmgGldK — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

10. Single idli dippu. Nalapaaka, Jayanagar. Super fresh! Loved it! pic.twitter.com/D2ElylM4Um — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

11. Chutney dippu ;) At chutney flow, Jayanagar. pic.twitter.com/sIqpgUhDpu — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

14. ravE idli. Don't have a pic of MTR's iconic preparation, so please adjust Maadi with Raghavendra tiffin, hsr. These were nice, moist and soft for a ravE idli. pic.twitter.com/BT1aBGokfN — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

17. Acre idli at SSP mixing hotel, Someshwaranagara. pic.twitter.com/ovxsuS0hrJ — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

21. Mother in law's manE thindi 🙂 pic.twitter.com/q4RO6MSPto — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

23. Sabsige/dill idli at Namma SLN, Gandhi bazaar. pic.twitter.com/mKW94yGpmO — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

24. Salem idli at dosE Manjanna, Jayanagar. pic.twitter.com/ygE35JcVX0 — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

25. Incredibly soft, melt in your mouth bidadi thatte idlis at bidadi thatte idli, near Maiyas, Jayanagar. pic.twitter.com/PM4JciPI4H — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

26. Moode idl, New Taj Mahal hotel, Mangalore.

Served with daali tovve and coconut chutney. pic.twitter.com/c32YEMaVRu — AB (@ajit_bhaskar) March 30, 2022

Where can one get Idli with Vada Curry (pic1) and Idli with Kumbakonam Kadappa (pic2) in Bangalore? pic.twitter.com/RVazpIBnRh — パンチ🇮🇳 (@panache2811) March 31, 2022

And you thought you were the biggest foodie?