Let me predict your future. You will fail all your New Year resolutions. Just like you failed this year, last year, and every other year of your existence. You see, the ultimate truth is that ‘New Year, New Beginning’ isn’t our thing cos we’ll be the same people doing the same shiz and cribbing about how 2023 passed so fast same time next year.

So, instead of making more hypothetical resolutions, let’s look at the ‘n’ number of things we failed to do YET ANOTHER YEAR. Twitter user @Full_Meals shared a list of things they failed to do in 2022.

Please please tell me all the ways in which you have failed in 2022.

My misery is asking for company.



Things I failed at

– Reading

– Spending less time on social media

– Doing art

– Keeping a journal

– Stressing less

– Being a better parent

– Fixing my sleep schedule — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) December 7, 2022

And the thread is loaded with replies from people sharing their version of the list.

Let’s enjoy our misery together!

Thank YOU for making this list !

Things I failed at

-writing for myself

– spending less time on social media

-being more consistent with my fitness routine

– adequate sleep

– drinking enough water

-stressing less — S Poorvaja (@_poorvaja) December 8, 2022

-read very few books

-did not spend time with my finances

-cooking/baking

-proper routine workout

-saying a clear bye https://t.co/31B2VTyf6s — M🧣 (@mayosicalll) December 8, 2022

cried myself to sleep almost each and every night this year… big L https://t.co/Db7ZveTt51 — play stardew no (@serotoninplis) December 8, 2022

Failed at:

1) Sleeping on time

2) Taking less stress

3) Hitting the gym

4) Eating on time https://t.co/OmbcojaXv6 — Manu (@sunny_turlapati) December 8, 2022

Failed at being/eating/sleeping healthy (no consecutive 20 days with one ailment or other), Failed at reading, Failed at keeping up with house chores, Failed at improving cooking (regressed actually), Failed in haircare, Failed to write diary regularly 🤧 https://t.co/ilig0WsgaZ — 📻akashavaani (@edoalaga) December 8, 2022

Bathing everyday

Maintaining good hemoglobin

Exercising regularly

Being nice to people when it is difficult

Not be on the verge of being fired because of confrontational attitude

Listening

Attending German class

Sticking to one career decision https://t.co/AJy4Sp3QMs — भामाबाई भुणभुणे (@crenulaa) December 8, 2022

Didn't achieve any of my personal and professional goals. Didn't lose weight. Didn't manage my sugar levels. Didn't work on any of my relationships. https://t.co/MTft55Dh60 — rv (@Puppyvedi) December 8, 2022

Things I failed at

– Finding a job for about 4 months. – Writing atleast once a month – working with a running coach, never followed the plan. – reading even one parenting book. – quitting Twitter https://t.co/BhLfJx5HJd — Akkan Just Miss (@yekkedo_poindhi) December 8, 2022

Cos the list is endless. There’s so much we’d rather do, but we don’t.

Didn't become hot

Didn't manage work life balance

Didnt become fit

Didn't become more fiscally responsible (but spend lots of money)

Didn't manage to go on holiday

(Incomplete list) https://t.co/J95Xitg47e — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) December 8, 2022

Failed relationship, and few situationships that didn't work out. https://t.co/gJeC2dwMmX — Kushal (@kushfehmi) December 8, 2022

I failed at so many things, I can't even fit it into a tweet 😭😭 but I refuse to focus on it because I'm honestly doing much better now than I have in the last few years bc I refuse to think about all the bad things. call it smart, call it denial idc 😭😭 https://t.co/31HrhYwi40 — Mona Lisa ✨ (@preyoncex) December 8, 2022

– Extremely undisciplined year – didn't follow habits even 20% of the time on fitness and writing

– Too many reels and random YouTube – felt terrible afterwards

– hardly read

– lost motivation for things quite a bit (feels like it's back last few months) https://t.co/Np5QaAwWKb — Tyag (@tyags6) December 8, 2022

Reading, some personal relationships, delivering at a personally acceptable level, training for triathlons, making music, tanked a date, failed at keeping good mental health throughout the year.



Had a fun time, would do it again. https://t.co/TSw3NrpcRJ — Vishal (@despereauxyz) December 8, 2022

We’re all aboard the same ship. AND IT’S SINKING.

I didn't think the replies and QTs to this would give me peace but it has. Knowing that so many people who I thought totally had their shit together, based on social media, are also struggling and failing at many of their goals makes me feel like I am in good company. https://t.co/St0MI7uxAE — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) December 8, 2022

Haven’t switched to menstrual cup even though I’ve bought 3-4 multiple sized ones.

My period was.. mental to say the very least so PCOS isn’t getting better 🥲



Big fail – the one exam I’ve been writing since.. can’t even say the year out loud lol, I failed yet again. 🙂 https://t.co/iTVm012TXm — Schrödinger's acc. (@guiltypressurre) December 8, 2022

Things I failed at in 2022. Keeping it very real 😬



1. Time & Money discipline

2. Reading

3. Spending less time on Socials

4. Mental Health

5. Materializing work plans

6. Workouts & maintaining overall physical health despite injuries

7. Relationships #2022inshort https://t.co/qALgOy2w7e — Manasi Chaphalkar (@bohemianskygirl) December 8, 2022

Terrible decisions, v tough job search, no productivity, no effort, disillusioned abt goals, no fitness, barely read, didn’t write at all, hardly picked up my pens or paints – zero creative projects, doomscrolling max, stuck in a rut at home, failed relationship



Worst year yet https://t.co/96zYTGfK7e — hawa hawai (@anemoneofseas) December 8, 2022

Failed to read books as many as I had thought I would, no journal fifth year in a row, failed the gym goal, sleep cycle still sucks, didn’t manage personal finance wisely, and cribbed about all of it, knowing it’s my fault.