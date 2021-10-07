Each of our offices is really frustrating place. No matter what position you are in, there are always people who cause unwarranted problems, make your life miserable. Normally, you would just ask these people to piss off and throw them out of your lives but a workplace is a different story, isn't it?

You always need to be careful while expressing your displeasure at someone at the workplace. You have to be professional, which is why this Twitter user started this thread.

Here’s a thread of professional ways to curse someone out at work. Please feel free to add. — Big M (@meganashle_) October 6, 2021

“Your opinion has been noted and will be given all the consideration it deserves” — Big M (@meganashle_) October 6, 2021

Turns out, the problem is so universal that everyone who saw the tweet contributed to it.

“I invite you to test the validity of my last statement at your earliest convenience” — K 🌸 (@TheAquaKriss) October 6, 2021

“Let me apologize for giving you the impression you can speak to me in that tone” — Mr._HARRIS (@Mr_HARRIS1) October 6, 2021

“I am so glad you liked my idea enough to make it your own” — B (@mfbellls) October 6, 2021

“If you don’t understand the email, then let me apologize for not relaying this information in a way that you could process and understand it.” — Vamp Girl X (@VampNyckeiEsq) October 6, 2021

“Poor planning on your part does not require an emergency on mine” — dani 🌴🌺 (@daniellleee_x3) October 6, 2021

Try Jesus, Jan, not me. — ✭Diggs BM 3-1✭ (@queeenthang) October 6, 2021

“This partnership has reached its natural conclusion” — Elizabeth (@frecklymexican) October 6, 2021

“Thank you for your feedback” pic.twitter.com/SckdrdruYe — it’s MY hoodie now 😈 (@theladyAP31O) October 6, 2021

I'm sorry for your interpretation but the guidance was pretty clear — BabyLove💜 🇱🇨 (@OfficialJoyous) October 6, 2021

“I appreciate your faith in me and my abilities but this request is outside the purview of my job duties. Have a great day and I hope you find the assistance you need.” — heartbreak kid (@real_illest) October 6, 2021

Heard a producer once tell a client “I challenge you to rise above your taste level.” — ツohn Spalding (@seasonneverends) October 7, 2021

"Unfortunately there has been a lapse in communication with regard to how we should handle the project, as such I have taken it upon myself to construct what you will hopefully find to be an easy to follow template." — Jay Walker☄️ (@MistahY2Jay) October 7, 2021

“Have a day as pleasant as you are”🙃 — 🦋 (@simply_lay_) October 7, 2021

"your boos mean nothing to me, ive seen what makes you cheer." — Luna M. Luffy (@3ntr0_P) October 6, 2021

“I understand your grieves, but believe they would be best asserted through stillness” — Custom Printing | Tyllah (@TouchedByTy) October 6, 2021

My personal fave “You’re providing a solution to a problem I don’t think you fully understand.” — huh (@snorajonez) October 7, 2021

This has been really educational. And please feel free to use any or all of these above statements at work. I know, these guys are.

Saving for when I need it 🥰 https://t.co/3Lr0cRgy3i — lemonadesobeyable (@nextcaller_) October 7, 2021

I need to bookmark this. The replies have me crying 😭 😭😭 https://t.co/qGvowRiOuL — REDЯUM (@NonameBaron) October 7, 2021

Oh, you are still here, on a working Thursday afternoon. Well, you know what they say, "Always take a shit, and read ScoopWhoop articles during office hours." FYI, you can do both at the same time!