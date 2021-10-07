Each of our offices is really frustrating place. No matter what position you are in, there are always people who cause unwarranted problems, make your life miserable. Normally, you would just ask these people to piss off and throw them out of your lives but a workplace is a different story, isn't it?
You always need to be careful while expressing your displeasure at someone at the workplace. You have to be professional, which is why this Twitter user started this thread.
Turns out, the problem is so universal that everyone who saw the tweet contributed to it.
“I invite you to test the validity of my last statement at your earliest convenience”— K 🌸 (@TheAquaKriss) October 6, 2021
“I am so glad you liked my idea enough to make it your own”— B (@mfbellls) October 6, 2021
“If you don’t understand the email, then let me apologize for not relaying this information in a way that you could process and understand it.”— Vamp Girl X (@VampNyckeiEsq) October 6, 2021
Try Jesus, Jan, not me.— ✭Diggs BM 3-1✭ (@queeenthang) October 6, 2021
“This partnership has reached its natural conclusion”— Elizabeth (@frecklymexican) October 6, 2021
“Thank you for your feedback” pic.twitter.com/SckdrdruYe— it’s MY hoodie now 😈 (@theladyAP31O) October 6, 2021
I'm sorry for your interpretation but the guidance was pretty clear— BabyLove💜 🇱🇨 (@OfficialJoyous) October 6, 2021
Heard a producer once tell a client “I challenge you to rise above your taste level.”— ツohn Spalding (@seasonneverends) October 7, 2021
"Unfortunately there has been a lapse in communication with regard to how we should handle the project, as such I have taken it upon myself to construct what you will hopefully find to be an easy to follow template."— Jay Walker☄️ (@MistahY2Jay) October 7, 2021
“I understand your grieves, but believe they would be best asserted through stillness”— Custom Printing | Tyllah (@TouchedByTy) October 6, 2021
My personal fave “You’re providing a solution to a problem I don’t think you fully understand.”— huh (@snorajonez) October 7, 2021
This has been really educational. And please feel free to use any or all of these above statements at work. I know, these guys are.
Corporate Violence thread.— Phil$killz (@philmwenya) October 7, 2021
I need to bookmark this. The replies have me crying 😭 😭😭 https://t.co/qGvowRiOuL— REDЯUM (@NonameBaron) October 7, 2021
