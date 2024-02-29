You know how they’re saying 2024 is just 2014 all over again? Well, another instance of loopy time related theories was back in 2012, when everyone thought the world was going to end. In 2012, the internet was abuzz with theories about how the world would end on the 21st of December, because the Mayan calender had predicted a massive apocalypse of a sort.

Credit: YouTube

And now Twitter has come up with a number of things that took place in 2012, that left a mark on culture as we know it. Here’s the original tweet that started the conversation:

what happened in 2012 — ໊ (@buffys) February 26, 2024

And here are the comments on it; Some have even said that perhaps the world did, infact, end in 2012 and after that we were transported to another world thereafter. While some have mentioned some of the most iconic movies, songs and debuts that took place. So from the release of Tiger, Cocktail, Spiderman to the onscreen marriage of Blair Waldorf to Chuck Bass, Twitter has talked about a lot.

Best Actor Female nomination list of all awards were Insane https://t.co/OnVSjCrxKV pic.twitter.com/F5yeDVmtkq — 🙃 (@uffyehgehraiyaa) February 27, 2024

Deepika Padukone made the most iconic entry as Veronica on angrezi beat pic.twitter.com/WF7uXDgi7D https://t.co/6WaVQRaofz — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) February 27, 2024

We witnessed One Man Delivering BlockBusters In Both Feel Good And Action Thriller Back To Back The Same Year 🥵 https://t.co/fOcCGsUcdw pic.twitter.com/EeakfBj8A1 — CB (@Cringedboy___) February 27, 2024

damon and elena kissed at the motel and gave us this iconic scene pic.twitter.com/ChmKXulSF8 https://t.co/EWAgIr4v6p — lua (@ifcollins) February 28, 2024

the world ended and we transferred into a different universe https://t.co/RITaQxLZ2z pic.twitter.com/XcOJocm7s3 — jake 𐚁☼ (@bdayrems) February 26, 2024

The SPY-VERSE was founded by The one and only 🐯pic.twitter.com/JALBWKTeZq https://t.co/tJb7WwyN5v — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) February 27, 2024

This movie flopped at the box office but I secretly loved it when it came on TV. https://t.co/YjJ36QHTSm pic.twitter.com/qv3uFbRwuV — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 27, 2024

the hit movie Les Misérables was released x https://t.co/HS5yIdOA8z pic.twitter.com/NMhCNcVHdw — abs ✭ (@greatpretcnder) February 27, 2024

Nakuul Disha made their television debut together, only to later become each other's main co-actors https://t.co/5YSTCU1yZw pic.twitter.com/KZIURR6eQd — D.K.25 (@D_258_Here) February 28, 2024

2012 was clearly special.