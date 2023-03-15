The trend of bride and groom dancing at their weddings continues to rule the Internet. ‘Coz why should only baraatis and ladkiwaalas have all the fun? Right? You might have watched many brides performing to Saiyaan Superstar…just like this one in a video that went viral in 2019. Remember?

Source: YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT Or this groom giving a surprising dance performance to his bride at their sangeet ceremony. How cute, right? We all love watching such clips.

Keeping up with this trend, a groom from Uttar Pradesh channelled his inner Shah Rukh Khan in the wedding. A video of his performance has caught our attention on Twitter. No, it’s not a simple incident, there is a twist to it.

The clip posted by a journalist named Sanjay Tripathi (@sanjayjourno) shows the groom reciting lines from SRK’s song, Baadshah O Baadshah on the stage. “Marte dum tak lekar jaunga wo ladki ko yahan se…maang bhara ke bhi lekar jaunga yahan se…” the groom can be heard shouting there. “Aashiq hoon main, qatil bhi hoon, sabke dilo mein shamil bhi hoon. Vaadon se apne mukarta nahin, marne se mai kabhi darta nahin,” he added.

A screenshot from the video

ADVERTISEMENT As seen in the video, some cops are also present during the moment that reportedly took place before the jaimala. The incident is from UP’s district Mau.

Watch the video here:

मामला मऊ ज़िले का है। बॉलीवुड के कर्रे वाले फ़ैन ये जनाब दूल्हे राजा हैं। सबकुछ ठीक चल रहा था कि अचानक स्टेज पर भाई ने जलवा बिखेर दिया। फिर क्या था, मामला गड़बड़ा गया। पुलिस ने बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन फ़िलहाल बात बनी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/ndDEZV6LEQ — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) March 13, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Yeh kya bawal hai bhai ab 🤣🤣🤣 itna bhi kya chodna usse , k khud k hone wale pati ko hi mana kar diya https://t.co/bqo0jvcjga — Chandrakant Sharma (@ck28sharma) March 14, 2023

😀😀 uske baad kya hua bataiyega,, isne pura gana Gaya Baadshah film ka ?? Police ne pura suna ?? Ya police ne isko Dabang ka gana suna ke shant kiya ?? — Sapna Sappu Official (@sapnasappuu) March 13, 2023

Gazab guru🤣🤣👌 — Pankaj kumar Maurya (@Pankajk1149201) March 14, 2023

🤣🤣👌

ek number ! — Ajay_Techno (@Ajaym92476791) March 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Filmy dialogue — Vivek Chaubey (@Atchaubey) March 14, 2023

According to a News18 report, the bride’s family initially thought that the groom was ‘annoyed’ over their wedding preparations. His performance created a situation of fear and dismay and led to arguments between both families. Later, the ladkiwalas labelled him as ‘mentally sick’ and the bride called off their wedding. The report further suggests that the cops tried to calm the situation but as the groom wasn’t ready to listen, they ended up arresting him.

Bride be like: Kya SRK banega re tu! Tata, bye-bye!